Archive Your FCP X Projects With Moviola

Once your project is out the door, the archiving process beings. Take the pain out of that process with Moviola.

One of the biggest processes in your entire project is properly archiving your work. What do you back-up? What do you blow off? That’s why Moviola has announced a free, live webinar airing July 2nd, 2013 at 11:30 AM PST. The webinar will delve into efficient ways to archive your FCP X project, and save you headaches by helping you make the big decisions on what to put where. Your brain is wired for the creative process, so let Moviola show you how to archive your projects!

Presenter Tom Wolsky is the Senior Instructor for the Digital Media Academy. He is a certified instructor in Final Cut Pro, which he teaches at DMA. Tom is the author of several Final Cut and video production instructional books as well as DVDs for FCP, Final Cut Studio, and Mac OS X for Class on Demand. His Class On Demand training has won multiple Telly and Horizon Interactive awards. He trains and consults with teachers, students, and companies around the country, for the Platypus Workshops and Maine Media Workshops. He is an active presence on a number of online forums, the Apple support forums, lafcpug.org, fcp.co, and 2-pop.

To register for this webinar, visithttp://moviola.com/webinars/archiving-projects-in-final-cut-pro-x/

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.

About Moviola

Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry. Our services include non-linear editing system rentals with 24/7 technical support, workflow design consultation, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our on-site and online training services specialize in the art, technology and business of filmmaking.