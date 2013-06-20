Uruguayan Cable Operator TCC Launches OTT Services With Broadpeak Streaming Solutions

RENNES, France -- June 20, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that Uruguayan cable operator TCC has selected Broadpeak for the deployment of its new OTT service. Utilizing Broadpeak's BkM100 Mediator unified CDN manager, BkS300 multiformat streaming video server, and BkS400 HTTP video cache server, TCC can cost-effectively deliver live and VOD content OTT to subscribers while ensuring a high quality of service.

"Partnering with Broadpeak will allow us to meet the growing consumer demand for a high-quality OTT viewing experience on any device," said Javier Ruete, CEO, TCC. "Broadpeak's CDN technologies provide us with the most efficient and cost-effective solution for delivering our video content while optimizing network and storage resources. Leveraging the flexibility offered by Broadpeak solutions, we can easily add catch-up TV, analytics, and wholesale CDN features to enhance the OTT service."

Broadpeak's BkS300 and BkS400 video servers support a variety of video formats, including Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH, enabling TCC to reach a broad range of viewing devices. Using HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers always benefit from the best video quality possible.

The BkM100 system effectively manages load balancing and failover tasks by continuously monitoring the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns, enabling TCC to deliver VOD content in the most cost-effective and efficient manner.

"Expanding its digital cable service offering to include OTT content puts TCC at a competitive advantage in the pay-TV marketplace," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Broadpeak's video streaming technologies dramatically reduce an operator's capital and operating expenses as they face an ever-increasing pressure to deliver more content to more devices while maintaining an exceptional quality of service."

Broadpeak will present its solutions at NexTV Summit South America in a conference session titled "Delivering the TV of the Future" on June 25 at 5:10 p.m. ART, in Buenos Aires.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

# # #

About TCC (www.tcc.com.uy)

TCC is the leading cable network in Uruguay and a referral company for most MSO of the region since it has been capable of integrating many third party solutions into a single environment. TCC has focused its own strategy in the delivery of content to customers no matter what network is needed and no matter which device is required by customers.

Meanwhile, TCC has a strong partnership with more than 70 networks in the region and is expanding its services from delivering traditional TV through HFC networks to delivering OTT services that complement lineal content. Last efforts have been placed for the delivery of OTT content through cable STB (DVB-C+OTT) by June 2013.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

ENDS