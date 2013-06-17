Triveni Digital Offers StreamScope(R) Portal For Real-Time, On-the-Go MPEG Analysis

PRINCETON, N.J. -- June 17, 2013 -- Triveni Digital today announced the StreamScope(R) Portal, a new portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool. Leveraging StreamScope Portal's ultra-personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options, users can cost-effectively perform real-time, file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and remote monitoring of DTV transport streams on Gigabit Ethernet networks and other key interfaces to ensure compliance with industry standards and deliver a high quality of service to viewers. Triveni Digital will showcase the StreamScope Portal for the first time at BroadcastAsia2013 in Singapore, June 18-21 at the Gencom stand 5D2-0.

"StreamScope Portal brings comprehensive MPEG analysis and monitoring to the fingertips of key personnel," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "Utilizing the portable, compact, and low-cost tablet device, users can efficiently and conveniently achieve real-time or file-based analysis at any remote location, comply with current industry standards, and deliver a higher quality of service to viewers."

In addition to performing real-time or file-based analysis, StreamScope Portal also acts as a gateway into other Triveni Digital products, including GuideBuilder(R) 5.0 and StreamScope analyzers and remote monitoring devices. Through an intuitive Web-based user interface, the powerful tool maximizes operational efficiencies and cost savings for broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV operators. Optional dongles supporting other input interfaces, such as RF, will be available later this year.

StreamScope Portal will start shipping in Q3 2013. Triveni Digital will extend a special offer to customers that preorder the product. Please contact a Triveni Digital account executive for further details.

