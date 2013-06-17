Sound Devices Continues to Develop the 788T for the Latest Production Requirements

Firmware Update 3.0 Now Available for Free Download

REEDSBURG, WI, JUNE 17, 2013— To further position the company’s flagship 788T and 788T-SSD digital audio recorders as the foremost solutions for today’s evolving production standards,Sound Devices, specialists in portable audio and video products for field production, announces the availability of firmware updateVersion 3.0. A free download for all existing and new 788T users, this latest software update offers a 192 kHz sampling rate for up to four tracks, increased C-Link metadata functionality and added limiters for digital inputs.

Version 3.0 now offers Sound Devices 788T users a 192 kHz sampling rate for up to four tracks (L through B) recording to one drive. It provides for scene, take, notes, false takes, circle and track name metadata to be synched between C-Linked 788Ts. Version 3.0 firmware also features digital input limiters for AES3 and AES42 inputs, perfect for digital microphones. Additional enhancements include a left/right tone identification mode with a shortcut to toggle the mode on or off, added user-customizable CL-9 encoder adjustments which affect trim gain and EQ frequency, and the option to decode MS into LR MIX only and leave ISO tracks as un-decoded MS.

In addition, Version 3.0 offers a new timecode mode, “Free Run - Auto Output Mute.” This is the same as the “Free” run mode, but mutes the “Lemo” timecode output when stopped and can be used to roll external devices when the “Rec-Run” timecode is not suitable. In addition to overall faster drive formatting, the latest firmware features an upgraded external low voltage threshold, now 11.3V, along with various overall system improvements and optimizations.

“As our flagship digital audio recorder, the 788T has become a mainstay in the industry, and is in constant use on high-profile film, television and new media projects,” says Paul Isaacs, Technical Development Manager for Sound Devices. “As audio production techniques continue to evolve and become more streamlined, Sound Devices is committed to ensuring that our products remain on the cutting edge of technology through regular firmware updates.”

With the influx of multi-tracking both in the field and on set, the Sound Devices 788T has become the next-generation digital audio recorder for advanced sound mixers who require additional isolated tracks. It boasts eight full-featured inputs and records to up to 12 tracks. It accepts either microphone or line-level signals, provides 48-V phantom power for condenser microphones, offers peak limiters for microphone inputs and features fully adjustable high-pass filters—all in a compact package. Routing flexibility allows each input to be routed to left/right mixed tracks, isolated tracks or aux tracks.

The 788T has several options for recording media, including an internal SATA hard drive (solid-state in the 788T-SSD), CompactFlash cards, an external FireWire hard drive or DVD-RAM (with bus powering). Any or all of these can be used simultaneously. Additionally, when connected to Mac or Windows computers with high-speed USB or FireWire 400/800, the 788T functions as a high-speed mass storage device.

To simplify AES3 connectivity with mixers and cameras, the 788T has eight channels of balanced AES3 digital inputs and six channels of balanced AES3 outputs. The 788T can be clocked from an external word clock or from video sync. The 788T also comes equipped with a high-accuracy time-code reader/generator. It also includes auto-record features to chase external “Rec-Run” video sources. To simplify metadata entry, the 788T accepts USB keyboards directly or can be operated remotely from iOS devices with the optional CL-WiFi. The 788T, like all Sound Devices products, is versatile and designed to withstand the physical and environmental extremes of rigorous field production.

788T/788T-SSD users can download Version 3.0, by visiting:

http://www.sounddevices.com/download/788t-firmware/download/.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The fourteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.