Thomson Video Networks and BuyDRM Enable Secure Rights Management for WebTV/OTT Operators

RENNES, France -- Aug. 30, 2012 -- Thomson Video Networks and BuyDRM(TM) have announced that Thomson's ViBE(TM) VS7000 multiscreen video platform is fully compatible with the KeyOS(TM) DRM. The combination of the ViBE VS7000 and KeyOS offers operators the most advanced platform for high-quality services to connected devices like SmartTVs, iPads(R), iPhones(R), and Android devices, integrated with the industry's most successful solution for secure rights management.

The Thomson ViBE VS7000 multiscreen video encoder delivers the best video quality at different bit rates using adaptive bit rate encoding technology to stream high-value content to a complete range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs, and also to set-top boxes and directly to SmartTVs. Tested for robust interoperability, the ViBE VS7000 with KeyOS now extends the convenience and versatility of the platform for risk-free, rapid deployment of WebTV/OTT services.

"Both Thomson Video Networks and BuyDRM are in a key position to make it easy for customers to deploy high-end television services to large screens in the home and mobile devices using OTT technologies," said Christopher Levy, CEO, BuyDRM. "BuyDRM is a leader in developing and deploying advanced DRM solutions, so this partnership with Thomson Video Networks is very beneficial for the growth of the OTT market."

"The live and off-line encoding performance of the ViBE VS7000 is such that the quality of experience for OTT services is very close or equal to what a user can expect from a traditional payTV delivery platform such as satellite, terrestrial, or cable," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "The better the quality, the more vital it is for operators to protect content rights for their WebTV services, preventing illegal access and copying, just as they do with traditional broadcast platforms. The KeyOS system is an outstanding technology for achieving this."

Combining functionality that would otherwise require parallel infrastructures for file-based and live encoding for multiformat output, the ViBE VS7000 video system integrates easily with external platforms through its built-in SOAP/Web services. Best-in-class video quality and highly efficient bandwidth optimization allied to the unit's compact, high-density packaging makes the ViBE VS7000 a cost-effective item in both capital and operational budgets.

About BuyDRM

BuyDRM(TM) is a leading provider of Digital Rights Management and Content Security Services for the entertainment, enterprise and education industries with customers spanning the globe. As the oldest company in the world offering DRM for IP-based media, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories in the commercial deployment of DRM related technologies. Television networks, movie studios, cable MSO's, telcos, and premium content distributors use BuyDRM's(TM) award-winning KeyOS(TM) DRM Platform to provide robust content security for their IP video offerings to a variety of connected devices. BuyDRM's(TM) customers include NBC Universal, Fox Filmed Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Alliance Films, HBO GO Europe, The BBC, RTL Klub, FotoKem, By Deluxe, Intertrust's SyncTV, SingTel, NVIDIA, SC Johnson, Smith-Micro and Waoo DK. For more information, visit http://www.buydrm.com.

About Thomson Video Networks

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multiformat compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks.

Information about products from Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

