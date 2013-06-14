IMT's Rob Kobrin Joins 2013 Creative Storage Conference

Session G: Professional Entertainment and Media Digital Storage

Rob Kobrin, CTO of Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) will be appearing at the 2013 Creative Storage Conference in Culver City, CA on June 25. Kobrin will be a panelist in Session G: Professional Entertainment and Media Users Reveal their Digital Storage Needs and Desires, moderated by Mary Yurkovic, Manager DigitalAsset Management Conference, Creatasphere.



Attendees will listen to notable end users of digital storage from the entertainment and media industry and their suppliers discussing their uses and issues with digital storage devices, systems and applications. The goal is to discover what the industry would like to see available in the future to make storage easier and more productive.



Kobrin commented, "The Creative Storage Conference is a great event for anyone involved in the technical infrastructure of any sized facility, from the boutique to the enterprise, and any aspect of the media business, from production through distribution. I'm excited to attend and to participate in a spirited discussion about the rapidly evolving field of storage for media applications."



Learn more at: http://www.creativestorage.org/2013Agenda.htm

Rob Kobrin

Rob Kobrin is C.T.O. of Integrated Media Technologies, Inc., the fastest growing systems integration company in the industry, with offices in North Hollywood, New York, San Jose andDallas. He began his career in 1975 as an apprentice to director John G. Avildsen on Rocky. In1986 Kobrin focused on editing, with an emphasis on emerging technologies, and in the 1990's performed the first digital editing on studio feature films for Columbia and Paramount. He was instrumental in the development of the first file-based workflow technologies including OMF and shared storage for Avid Technologies. From 1999 to 2003, Kobrin served as Senior Vice President World-Wide Product Marketing at Avid. He continues to consult with media enterprises regarding business and media practices, and participates extensively in standards bodies, trade organizations and academic institutions. Kobrin can be contacted at rob@imtglobalinc.com



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) is a digital media and technology company with offices in Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, and NYC. In 2011, Inc. Magazine ranked IMT as the 25th fastest growing private company in the Technology Services industry. IMT serves the broadcast, telecommunications, media & entertainment, IT, institutional, commercial real estate and hospitality sectors with a broad range of solutions designed to drive new value and efficiencies from technology.

Learn more at: http://www.imtglobalinc.com tel: 877.761.9770