Avalon Studios Puts Xytech at Core of its Thriving Operations

(Mission Hills, CA/London, UK) Xytech, the global leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media services industries, announced that Avalon Studios has chosen the company's Media Pulse Express solution to support its studio production operations. Located in Wellington, New Zealand, Avalon Studios is an independently owned and operated studio complex. MediaPulse Express helps the busy studio manage its varied facilities, as well as staff, resources, and back office operations.

The Wellington studio facility was originally launched in 1975 to support TVNZ's production operations supporting an impressive list of television shows, feature films, commercials and media events. It provided an extensive infrastructure with sets and stages, back lots, control rooms, post production environments, camera and lighting hire, staff and crew support, and even a helipad. With the implementation of MediaPulse, Xytech's resource, work order and asset management platform featuring a full suite of scheduling, operational, and financial management tools, Avalon Studios has the software solution it needs to keep all of the various and demanding aspects of the studio running seamlessly.

Paul Mainwaring CEO of Avalon, said, "As a studio complex that stretches over 2.45 hectares and offers the entire production and post production service spectrum, we required the most efficient, effective, and powerful solution available. We evaluated MediaPulse and found it to be the perfect fit for us. From scheduling stages and crew, to the hire of equipment, to final invoicing, it makes our job easier. We're very pleased with our decision."

Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, said, "New Zealand has become one of the most appealing location centers in the world, and Avalon is a bustling production center right in the heart of things. The variety of their needs and the demands of their busy production center put MediaPulse Express in the spotlight, and I'm happy to say it delivered. We are looking forward to continuing our outstanding relationship with this stellar company."

About Xytech

Xytech Systems Corporation(tm) is the leading global provider of facility management software for today's media and broadcast companies. Leveraging a 25-year history of innovation and market expertise, Xytech brings unparalleled proficiency to its customers with flexible, transparent and evolutionary solutions that set the standard for successfully managing the continuous business realignments that define today's marketplace. Xytech's collaborative MediaPulse platform and suite of solutions enable craft workflow and asset management systems to work seamlessly with the company's renowned planning, scheduling and financial management tools. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world and is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.XytechSystems.com or call +1.818.698.4900 (US) or +44 (0)20.7903.5170 (UK).

About Avalon Studios

Avalon Studios Ltd is an independent and privately owned New Zealand television and film studio company. The aim at Avalon is to provide studio premises at competitive prices for short or long term hire while delivering a high level of customer service to international customers.

Avalon is 20 minutes from downtown Wellington and 30 minutes from Wellington International Airport and the Peter Jackson film production facilities in Miramar.

Avalon Studios are considered by many to be the finest television studios in New Zealand and highly suited to film production. We have a wide range of equipment and facilities with a highly experienced and skilled workforce.

Avalon is part of a vibrant and internationally admired film and television sector in Wellington along with Sir Peter Jackson, Sir Richard Taylor, Stone St Studios, Weta Digital, Pukeko Pictures and Park Road Post,

# # #

Media Contact:

Chris Purse, +1.818.908.3473

ignite strategic communications

chris@ignite.bz or mimi@ignite.bz