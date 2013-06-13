YANKEES PRODUCTIONS RECRUIT ANTON/BAUER BATTERIES FOR ITS STARTING LINEUP OF PORTABLE EQUIPMENT

NEW YORK, JUNE 13, 2013—When it comes to capturing footage of the storied New York Yankees baseball team, Yankees Productions, the franchise’s in-house video production service, must be well-equipped to capture any kind of production scenario—from dugout interviews with players to in-stadium PSAs. Critical to their success is recruiting production gear that is not only reliable, but portable and unobtrusive as well, enabling them to move along with the ballplayers without tripping over cabling or lugging heavy gear. That’s why they’ve made DIONIC® 90 and DIONIC HC batteries and other accessories from Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, part of their starting lineup.



Whether it’s pre- or post-season, the Yankees Productions team is often tasked with shooting a variety of content at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, as well as taking their productions on the road. For example, during spring training they travel to Florida alongside the team to create run-and-gun style shots and one-on-one interviews with players. They must also gather significant amounts of b-roll footage to complement all their productions as well. The energetic, fast-paced activity of these shoots requires a streamlined, efficient production kit. According to Yankees Productions Executive Producer Pete Gergely, Anton/Bauer’s DIONIC 90 and DIONIC HC batteries meet these exact qualifications.



“Anton/Bauer products are compatible with many third-party devices, so we can use them with our cameras, teleprompter and lighting setups,” notes Gergely. “They’ve been especially useful for powering our lighting. Since we don’t have to run a power cable for the lights, there’s no need to drag extension cords to every shoot and struggle to find power. This proved to be especially helpful during a recent interview we shot at a player’s home. We were following him around all day, so we had to pack a light kit. Because our lights can be run off battery power, we were able to bring one [Anton/Bauer] battery that lasted the whole day. Anton/Bauer leads the industry in battery life.”





The DIONIC 90 was designed by Anton/Bauer to deliver consistent performance even in the most challenging shooting environments. The 95Wh battery can handle a maximum load of six amps, and offers run-times ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts—making it the ideal batter when low weight is a priority. Also a part of the company’s Logic Series® batteries, the 91Wh DIONIC HC is suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. Transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions, the DIONIC HC is the perfect battery for shooting on location. Working closely with cell manufacturers, the HC series incorporates high-capacity cells offering 10 amps. To continually ensure cell protection and performance integrity, a special honeycomb cell pack design protects the cells. The DIONIC 90 and DIONIC HC now feature an enhanced RealTime® display that indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy. What’s more, its motion-detection feature incorporates a sleep-mode setting that reduces battery self-discharge, allowing for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The battery can be “awakened” by the built-in motion sensor. These patented features offer confidence for the camera operator.



