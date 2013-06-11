Tightrope Introduces New Compact, Multiformat HD Video Server for Small-Scale Broadcast Operations

Cablecast All-in-One Server and Automation Solution Offers Robust Feature Set at Affordable Price to Save Time and Money

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- June 11, 2013 -- Tightrope Media Systems, provider of innovative digital signage, broadcast automation, and video server solutions, today announced the Cablecast SXHD LE video server, a new multiformat HD and SD video server that joins Tightrope's Cablecast family of all-in-one broadcast automation systems. SXHD LE is a single-box, 1-RU solution for video playout that includes 4 TB of storage, built-in branding functions, and a host of other time- and money-saving features at an attractive price, making it ideal for small-scale broadcast operations such as public, educational, and government-access TV stations; campus television; local origination cable channels; hospitals; and cruise ships.

"The feature set at this price point is remarkable, which is a boon for smaller broadcasters with fewer resources because it can save time on the production side and money on the operations side," said JJ Parker, CEO of Tightrope Media Systems. "For example, multiformat playout saves users time because they can go from edit to air without any transcoding. At the same time, back-to-back playout saves money for the facilities because they don't need extra servers or server outputs. One server output equals one channel out."

The Cablecast SXHD LE video server plays all common video formats, including MPEG-2, WMV, H.264, AVI, DVCPRO HD, and ProRes, with no transcoding required, and it encodes MPEG-2, DV, DVCAM, DVCPRO, DVCPRO HD, and ProRes formats up to 220 Mbps in the full 4:2:2 profile. Besides having built-in support for all of those formats, the SXHD LE plays video files back-to-back on the same output. Channel branding is made easier with video overlay features such as a station bug, bug text, and crawls with both foreground and background images, possibly eliminating the need for a downstream key. The server also automatically downconverts HD files to SD for playout on an SD channel, and upconverts SD to HD for playout on an HD channel.

As with all Cablecast video servers, the SXHD LE comes with Cablecast station automation and scheduling software, which allows users to "write once, publish everywhere." They simply enter the program information into the system one time and then drag programs onto the schedule, and Cablecast automatically publishes the schedule to the channel, the website, TV Guide's format, and station programming reports. Cablecast also automates file conversion for Web-based video on demand.

The SXHD LE is a lower-cost alternative to Tightrope's Cablecast SX2HD server in a smaller footprint. It is capable of standing alone, or it can control a Tightrope Carousel player through built-in software. The Carousel player automatically shows the program schedule and promotes upcoming shows throughout the day, and also serves as a community bulletin board for campus, shipboard, and community announcements.

The Cablecast SXHD LE video server will be available in the third quarter for $14,995.

Further information about Tightrope Media Systems and the company's products is available at www.trms.com.

