SOUND DEVICES HIGHLIGHTS PIX 260i’s ENHANCED RECORDING AND FILE-TRANSFER OPTIONS AT INFOCOMM 2013

ORLANDO, JUNE 12, 2013 — Sound Devices, specialists in portable audio and video products for field production, showcases its PIX 260i Production Video Recorder with newly expanded file-transfer capabilities at InfoComm 2013 (Lectrosonics Booth 1311). Based on Sound Devices’ PIX 240i portable audio/video recorder, PIX 260i is a rack-mounted, file-based audio/video recorder that seamlessly replaces tape-based video decks in production and post-production environments.



PIX 260i features 32 tracks of audio record and playback as well as full device control network-attached computers and tablets. PIX 260i offers the features and tools that production companies and broadcasters require to migrate to file-based recording and playback capabilities. It records QuickTime files in either Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD video formats. Files recorded in these intra-frame codecs are ready for editing directly from the recorder in common editing environments, such as Avid, Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere, eliminating time-consuming transferring and transcoding. For color-critical applications, the PIX 260i supports Apple ProRes 4444 through its 12-bit, 4:4:4 3G-SDI I/O. Users can also play out files from the PIX 260i for real-time applications.



The new version 1.02 firmware, available for free for all PIX 260i users, offers numerous enhancements to recording. Attached drives are now formatted as exFAT for improved performance with very large files (though drives are formatted by the machine as exFAT, the PIX 260i still reads and writes to UDF-formatted drives for compatibility with the PIX 220i and PIX 240i). Users have the ability to set each PIX 260i drive independently to Ethernet File Transfer (Network) mode. This offers the convenience of transferring files over a network while the PIX 260i is still recording. Drives will also automatically switch to the Ethernet File Transfer mode when full. In addition, drives are both read and write enabled over Ethernet. The update also offers the selection of either simultaneous recording to multiple drives or sequential mode, recording to the next successive drive when the preceding drive is filled. A 10-second (maximum) pre-record buffer for the audio-only mode has also been added.



“InfoComm is an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate our PIX 260i to those professionals in the audio/visual, information communications and systems integration communities,” says Pat McConnell, Vice President of Sales for Sound Devices. “The PIX 260i is a uniquely powerful tool for to file-based audio and video recording and the new firmware, version 1.02, further assists production and post-production environments.”



PIX 260i users can download version 1.02 for free by visiting http://www.sounddevices.com/download/pix260i-firmware/.



Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The fourteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.