Visionary Solutions' New PackeTV(R) Views Makes Custom IPTV Delivery Easy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- June 5, 2013 -- Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) today announced PackeTV(R) Views, a new browser-based solution that dramatically simplifies the viewing and sharing of IPTV content, making customized IPTV delivery efficient and cost-effective for education, enterprise, and government users. PackeTV Views offers a simple, browser-based dashboard allowing users to select from a menu of available IPTV media resources. The view presented can be quickly customized and updated to reflect the available media resources based on log-in and user rights. VSI will demonstrate PackeTV Views for the first time at InfoComm 2013, booth 2431.

"One of the biggest challenges facing IPTV service providers is managing how viewers choose channels and content they want to see," said Joe Walsh, vice president of sales, VSI. "With PackeTV Views, viewing and sharing customized IPTV content has never been easier or more affordable -- all that's needed is a minimal bandwidth Internet connection to access the cloud-hosted channel guide. PackeTV Views will transform the IPTV industry by providing operators with a low-cost, Web-based IPTV channel guide solution."

PackeTV Views features a multi-user administrative interface; multiple viewer categories; and a simple, highly visual back-end system, all at an affordable price point. Through a user-friendly administrative portal, the platform-agnostic channel guide solution streamlines the management of IPTV content, eliminating the need for middleware. The actual media streams can be kept secure -- internal to the customer's firewalled network -- or the channel guide can point to unicast or HLS media feeds from public sources as well, in any combination. Intuitive controls enable easy operation by both technical and non-technical personnel.

Leveraging Software as a Service (SaaS) cloud services technology, PackeTV Views provides seamless access to stored or live content, minimizing end-user requirements and eliminating overhead costs traditionally associated with deploying and maintaining complex client software and the servers needed to host it. The HTML-based solution is compatible with most popular Web browsers and supports customized branding and a flexible design for a personal user-interface experience. Single-instance and enterprise licenses are available.

For more information about PackeTV Views and Visionary Solutions, visit www.vsicam.com.

About Visionary Solutions, Inc. (www.vsicam.com)

Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) develops and manufactures open-standard solutions that harness the power and flexibility of IP networks to deliver real-time video and audio. With a passion for innovation and customer service, VSI provides outstanding products recognized for their value, performance, versatility, and quality. VSI products support the industry's latest technology standards, including H.264, making the company a trusted partner for solutions in the enterprise, education, government, house of worship, entertainment, healthcare, and broadcast markets. VSI sets the industry standard for high-quality video transport over IP networks.

