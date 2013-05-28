GlobeCast Covers Cannes International Film Festival Using Hybrid Technology

PARIS -- May 28, 2013 -- GlobeCast, using a combination of satellite, fiber, and IP technology, offered services from the famous red carpet of the Palais des Festivals this year for the 66th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival. The event was held from May 15 to May 26 and was chaired by Steven Spielberg.

Major broadcasters relied on GlobeCast for on-site production services as well as complete end-to-end transmission using satellite, dynamic synchronous transfer mode fiber, and Ethernet connectivity. By making use of all these diverse means of transport, GlobeCast was able to provide cost-effective, high-quality coverage for television channels around the globe.

GlobeCast's technical operations on site included standup positions just across from Cannes' beautiful harbor, as well as playout and global content delivery solutions.

A video of the Cannes festival from GlobeCast's perspective can be viewed at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arZ9al5XqFg&feature=youtu.be.

# # #

About GlobeCast (www.globecast.com)

A subsidiary of Orange, GlobeCast is a leading provider of media management and global content delivery services for broadcasters and content creators. With a secure fiber and satellite network connected to dozens of teleports, technical operations centers, and points-of-presence worldwide, GlobeCast manages and transports millions of hours of video and other rich media each year. An integrator of audiovisual technology and a full-service provider, GlobeCast works with all the actors in the audiovisual chain from production companies to broadcasters, retail organizations, cinema chains, and more. The company provides on-site service from major news and sporting events for coverage in SD, HD, or even 3D. Present in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia, GlobeCast is also an expert in international television markets, and works with new and established broadcasters to reach and secure distribution with leading pay-TV operators around the world.

For your convenience, a link to a French translation is included below.

French Translation: www.wallstcom.com/GlobeCast/130528FR.htm

ENDS