Pakistan’s Dunya TV Captures General Election and Viewers with Orad On-Air Graphics Solutions

May 28, 2013 --Orad, a leader in broadcast graphic solutions, today announced that Dunya TV recently deployed Orad HDVG+ video rendering platform, Maestro on-air graphic suite, Interact graphic solution, and 3Designer authoring software to display powerful on-air graphics to enhance production and the on-air broadcast of Pakistan General Election coverage. The advanced Orad graphics production workflow provided viewers with engaging visuals that clearly illustrated detailed election results in real time. “We were very pleased with production and enhanced broadcast of the Pakistan 2013 General Elections,” comments Mr. Sohail Noor, technical director, Dunya TV.

“The general election is such an important event. It is viewed by millions and requires captivating and relevant real-time graphics that are only made possible with Orad’s enterprise broadcast graphics solutions,” says Mr. Haris Iqbal, head of creative, Dunya TV.

Orad's production solution is designed to support election coverage by enabling broadcasters to display large quantities of complex election data accurately and in real time, with compelling 3D charts, interactive graphics and powerful virtual images of landmarks. Broadcasters also rely heavily on Orad for post election coverage, visually illustrating points made by political analysts regarding the impact of the electoral results.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

