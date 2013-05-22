Crosscreek Television Productions Extends Long-Term Partnership With Bittree

GLENDALE, Calif. -- May 21, 2013 -- Bittree today announced that Crosscreek Television Productions is continuing to upgrade its fleet of mobile production vehicles with Bittree's state-of-the-art programmable audio patching systems. Crosscreek's newest project with Bittree is Voyager 11, an all-HD, 53-foot expando trailer that offers the largest production area of any truck in the company's fleet.

"Our partnership with Bittree goes back to the 1990s, and every truck in our fleet depends on Bittree patching systems. Since live sports production is our primary focus, there's no room for error and equipment changes often have to be made on the fly. The Bittree patchbays are highly reliable and we have complete confidence that they will always perform as specified," said Butch Mueller, director of engineering, Crosscreek. "Also, Bittree's unique programmable patching means we can quickly change the normalling with a single jumper, a highly valuable capability as we adapt our trucks for different types of productions over time."

The latest addition to the Crosscreek lineup, Voyager 11, is a complete rebuild of one of the company's original SD trucks to equip it for full HD production. Voyager 11 features a Grass Valley(TM) Kalypso(TM) switcher, eight Sony HDC cameras, a Calrec Artemis Light audio console and PESA Jaguar routers. The audio production chain is tied together with 24 Bittree high-density TT Bantam patchbays with an E90 rear interface.

"One of our main objectives with Voyager 11 was to build an economical truck in the most cost-effective manner possible. Bittree helped us in this regard by giving us very competitive pricing," added Mueller. "Also, since space is always at a premium in a mobile production unit, Bittree has been able to provide a shallow chassis depth that allows us to maximize available space without sacrificing performance."

Complete information about Bittree's full range of patchbays is available online at www.bittree.com.

# # #

About Crosscreek Television Productions

Crosscreek Television Productions is a mobile television broadcast company specializing in live sports production for all major television networks. Located in Alabaster, Ala., Crosscreek operates four HD mobile units, two digital mobile units, and three "B" units. In conjunction with ESPN Regional Television, Crosscreek provides stellar coverage of the SEC including men's and women's SEC basketball tournaments. For more than 10 years, Crosscreek has been an integral part of drag racing telecasts with coverage of the NHRA series, and is currently the exclusive mobile unit provider for the NHRA on ESPN. For more information, visit www.crosscreektv.com.

About Bittree

Bittree offers a complete line of patching products, including audio, video, data, and integrated patchbays, as well as a variety of patchcords, tools, and accessories. Tailored for use in the postproduction, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree's patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company's patching products are designed, manufactured, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, Calif. More information is available at www.bittree.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/CrossCreek_Voyager.zip

Photo Caption: Crosscreek Television Productions' Voyager 11, an all-HD, 53-foot expando trailer using Bittree programmable audio patching systems.

ENDS