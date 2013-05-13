Build A Website Without Code With A Free Webinar From Moviola

Pick up where part one left off with the second in a series of free webinars from Moviola.

While the first part of Moviola’s Adobe Muse series covered the basic tools and functionality of the program, part two delves right into the action. On May 14 at 11:30 AM PDT, join Moviola to learn the practical aspects of Muse. Attendees will walk away knowing how to build their own interactive multi-page website, complete with video players, slideshows, and contact forms.Presenter Scott Carrey brings a unique hybrid of business, technological and creative expertise to any type of media project. He has been intrinsically involved in entertainment and technology based organizations for over 20 years and is considered a leading expert in Digital Workflows.To register for this webinar, visithttp://moviola.com/webinars/create-a-website-without-writing-code-using-adobe-muse-part-2/

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.About Moviola

Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry. Our services include non-linear editing system rentals with 24/7 technical support, workflow design consultation, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our on-site and online training services specialize in the art, technology and business of filmmaking.