Jünger Audio Helps Dogan Media Group Embrace EBU R128 Loudness Control

Leading Turkish media group Dogan Media Group has become the first broadcaster in Turkey to adopt EBU R128 loudness recommendations as standard after investing in Jünger Audio’s R128 compliant broadcast audio loudness control equipment.

Part of the Dogan Media Company, TV station Kanal D is available in High Definition via satellite and in Standard Definition on terrestrial networks. Dogan Media Company also owns CNN Turk and TV2, as well as D-Smart, a large satellite platform.

As an innovative and dynamic company, Dogan Media Group was keen to embrace the latest international standards on broadcast audio loudness so that it could give its viewers a more enjoyable audience experience. To this end the company began looking for a technical solution that would allow it to control broadcast loudness without impacting on overall sound quality.

After consulting with Jünger Audio’s Turkish distributor Radikal Elektronik, Dogan Media invested in three D*AP LM4 four-channel Digital Audio Processors for use at Kanal D, CNN Turk and TV2. Incorporating Version II of Jünger Audio’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm, D*AP LM4 is compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU 1770 (versions 1, 2 and 3), ATSC A/85, ARIB TR-B32 and EBU R128. The units feature onboard AES/EBU digital I/O, along with optional 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O or analogue I/O, and are aimed at television broadcasters and video production and post-production companies that need to control audio loudness while creating and editing broadcast content.

Mr Timur Kul, Kanal D’s Technical Director in charge of Audio, says: “Simplicity of use and reliability, combined with good local support, were all important considerations when it came to choosing a loudness control solution for our television channels. Jünger Audio was able to meet all of these criteria and we are very happy with the results we are achieving with the D*AP LM4 processors.”

Mr Kul adds that sound quality was also an important factor in the choice of the units.

“The loudness solution we chose had to be transparent so that our channels continued to sound like we wanted them to sound and were not coloured by the sound of the units,” he explains. “Jünger Audio’s solution was able to do this admirably as the processors do not play with the character of the audio. We love the results we get with them.”

Dogan Media Group’s decision to embrace loudness control is one that other Turkish broadcasters are likely to follow, says Sarp Yelkencioglu, Managing Director of Radikal Elektronik.

“We are noticing more interest in audio quality, and in loudness control solutions that can balance a station’s sound,” Yelkencioglu says. “Although there is currently no legal precedent for Turkish broadcasters to adopt EBU R128, there is a commercial incentive as it does make stations sound better, which improves the enjoyment for audiences.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com