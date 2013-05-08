And the Emmy Goes to ... Red Bull Stratos

Riedel Earns Sports Emmy Award as Part of Team Behind First-of-a-Kind Broadcast Event

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- May 8, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, has been awarded a prestigious Sports Emmy(R) Award in the category of "Outstanding New Approaches Sports Event Coverage" for the production of the Red Bull Stratos project. As a contributor to the project, Riedel received the famous award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Science at the 34th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, held May 7 in New York City.

The Sports Emmy Award recognizes excellence in American sports television programming. In a first-of-a-kind sports production from the edge of space, the Red Bull Stratos project captured aviation pioneer Felix Baumgartner's ascent to 128,100 feet in a stratospheric capsule and balloon and his subsequent freefall jump, rushing toward earth at supersonic speeds, and parachute landing.

For the production, Riedel furnished the fiber-based video and signal distribution systems, as well as the wireless video links from the capsule's onboard cameras, enabling the stunning pictures delivered from the Red Bull Stratos capsule. In fact, Riedel provided the entire communications solution for this record-breaking project, integrating both wireless and wired digital intercom systems. More about Riedel's involvement with the Red Bull Stratos project is available online at the company's multimedia press page: http://www.riedel.net/Company/News/PressReleases/PressArticle/tabid/121/Article/1856/language/en-US/Default.aspx.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/StratosEmmy.zip

Photo Caption: Karin Bock-Leitert, Scott Gillies, Matthias Leister, Jay Nemeth, Scott Bradfield, Jacqueline Voss, Phil Olsman, Thomas Riedel, Werner Eksler, Charlie Rosene (from left to right)