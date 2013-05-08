IABM Supports Launch of New Educational Foundation for Broadcasting and Media Technology

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- May 8, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that, in accordance with the objectives of its Lifelong Learning Manifesto, the association has supported the establishment of the IABM Educational Foundation. The foundation is registered as a charity in the U.K. and operates globally, independent of the IABM. Its mission is to deliver a broadcast and media technology skills certification scheme along with other initiatives that support technical education, skills, and career development in the sector.

"More than 100 companies and organizations supported our Lifelong Learning Manifesto, which commits us to fostering not only the development of educational resources, such as courses offered by the IABM Training Academy, but also the means of testing and recognizing delegates' educational achievement," said IABM Director General Peter White. "We're now in a position to proceed with the latter work, and the IABM Educational Foundation is the right vehicle through which to do it."

Over the past two years, the IABM Training Academy has overseen the delivery of broadcast and media technology courses to hundreds of delegates from around the world. Until now, there has been no effective recognition of the resulting attainment. Once pilot assessments are completed, the foundation will provide a suite of examinations, delivered online and open to all, that will lead to the award of a Certified Broadcast and Media Technologist qualification. This qualification will enable engineers and technologists to prove their personal achievement and it will be complemented by a scheme for recognizing continuing occupational and professional development. This will put the onus on the individual to maintain the certification throughout their careers.

"We are developing our certification scheme to help broadcast professionals secure international accreditation to ISO:IEC 17024, which is the conformity standard for bodies certifying individuals," explained Roger Crumpton, a founding director and trustee of the IABM Educational Foundation. "We have secured initial funding for three years and have already been able to make funds available for training bursaries and for financial awards to students."

Governance of the IABM Educational Foundation is independent of the IABM. Further information about the foundation and its certification scheme is available online at www.theiabm.org/foundation. Information about the IABM Training Academy and its course offering is available at www.iabmacademy.org.

About the IABM Educational Foundation

Established as an independent educational charity in 2012, the IABM Educational Foundation works to support technical education, career development, and access to employment within the broadcast and media technology sector worldwide. The foundation's first priority is the development and delivery of an international certification program that will recognise the attainment of individual engineers and technologists and provide a framework for valuing occupational and professional engagement as Continuing Professional Development (CPD). The IABM Educational Foundation also is committed to providing educational bursaries and travel awards that enable young people to attend training courses and key industry events that otherwise would be beyond their reach. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org/foundation.

