Sky News Plans Deployment of Dejero LIVE+ Mobile Apps

KITCHENER, Ontario -- May 7, 2013 -- Dejero, creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile range of cellular newsgathering products, today announced that Sky News has purchased a significant quantity of Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App licenses. After a successful testing period with the Dejero technology, including the world's first intercontinental live video interview using Dejero's LIVE+ Mobile App installed on an iPhone(R), Sky News is in the process of deploying the technology to supplement its domestic and international newsgathering operation. The Dejero solutions and support have been supplied by IDX Technology Europe, Dejero's exclusive U.K. distributor.

"Sky News is the latest example of a high-profile, international news organization embracing Dejero's technology to strengthen its ability to bring high-quality live footage back to viewers that might have been difficult or impossible to capture before," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "We look forward to working with Sky News as it expands its mobile newsgathering capabilities."

Dejero's LIVE + Platform is a family of products that use bonded cellular technology to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video from a variety of mobile device. Dejero's flagship product, the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, is a rugged, professional-grade ENG solution that encodes and transmits HD or SD video over 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi(R), or Ethernet connections. Dejero's LIVE+ Mobile App gives broadcasters the ability to transmit high-quality live or recorded video from an iOS device. The app aggregates bandwidth from both the Wi-Fi and cellular connections of the device, resulting in a higher-quality live video transmission with lower latency than a single connection can provide.

For more information about Dejero or to learn more about the Dejero LIVE+ Platform, visit www.dejero.com.

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform combines patent-pending Intelligent Bonding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies to make electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.

