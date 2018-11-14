The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Selects Bannister Lake to Integrate Live Data-Driven Graphics

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Nov. 14, 2018 — Bannister Lake, the leading provider of professional broadcast data aggregation and visualization solutions, today announced that the company's graphic integration services were used to generate key graphics for the special live election night broadcast of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Nov. 6. To help audiences visualize the unfolding results of the midterm elections, The Late Show's production team turned to Bannister Lake to prepare and integrate graphics into the live broadcast that showed the House of Representatives and the Senate populated with the number of elected officials.

The Late Show used Google Sheets to tie data to the graphics and to manually make changes as required. During the election special, Bannister Lake's role focused on transforming The Late Show's creative graphic concepts into templates ready for playout. The graphic work was performed by Bannister Lake's Creative and Technical Director Al Savoie, and data integration was carried out by The Late Show's production staff.

"Bannister Lake has a long-standing relationship with key members of the graphics team at The Late Show and when we were asked to help out with its election coverage, we immediately said yes," said Savoie. "We have done countless election broadcasts integrating data and graphics, but we're especially honored to have been chosen by The Late Show's team and take part of midterm election history."

Bannister Lake provides software and services for managing and visualizing data for a broad range of projects including real-time election results, social media, financial information, sports, news, and weather. Bannister Lake's flagship software solution, Chameleon, is the industry's most advanced broadcast data engine that allows users to input any kind of data to populate and manage graphic templates. With Chameleon's Google Sheets Custom Reader, media producers can automatically pull data content from Google Sheets cells and seamlessly populate graphic templates. In addition, producers are able to take full advantage of Google Sheets' sharing capabilities, granting access and editing rights to multiple users contributing to the content. Data can be organized by topic and displayed using the Google Sheet tab, with Chameleon's Google Sheets Custom Reader capable of handling multiple sheets and tabs for an efficient and elegant way to display complex broadcast graphics.

More information about Bannister Lake is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

# # #

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual and information presentation applications, eSports, and digital signage worldwide. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit us online at www.bannisterlake.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/181114BannisterLake.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL_LSSC_House_GFX.jpg

Caption: Bannister Lake Helps Visualize Midterm Election Results for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=The%20Late%20Show%20selects%20@BannisterLake%20to%20integrate%20live%20data-driven%20graphics%20for%20live%20midterm%20election%20special%20featuring%20House%20and%20Senate%20results%20graphics%20%23visualization%20-%20http://bit.ly/2Pr4lyQ

Follow Bannister Lake

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BannisterLake/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bannister-lake-software/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bannisterlake

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXTIsyZeK5U