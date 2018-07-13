Telestream Integrates Live Video Production with Microsoft Stream and Office 365 via Wirecast S

Nevada City, California, July 13, 2018 –Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced it has developed a new version of its Wirecast live streaming and production software exclusively designed to enable studio-grade production for live events in Microsoft Stream, an enterprise video service that allows users to securely upload, stream live, and share video. Called Wirecast S, the new software will be available as a free 30-day trial download when Microsoft enables live event streaming and scheduling for its Stream customers, and as a monthly subscription thereafter.

“Our customers rely on video to create engaging communications that reach across their organization,” said Microsoft Partner Group Program Manager, Vishal Sood. “The integration with Wirecast S will enable our customers to produce highly customizable, live streaming content by using software that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Stream.”

Wirecast S makes creating a live video feed for corporate environments easy, simple and fast. Combined with Microsoft Stream and Office 365, users can be up and streaming to their company or group quickly by using a number of quick-start templates for town halls, presentations and announcements. Broadcasting a company meeting to all satellite offices and remote employees has never been easier, cheaper and more professional looking. Users can launch Wirecast S directly within Microsoft Stream and begin streaming quickly with user friendly features that support beginners with little or no training required. To create high-production value webcasts, Wirecast S makes it extremely easy to switch between multiple cameras and add Skype feeds, images, titles, and sound tracks within the application.

“Wirecast S makes corporate live video broadcasting accessible to any company or employee using the Microsoft Stream platform within Office 365. Our goal was to make a tool that was lightweight, flexible, and easy to use and run while still enabling a professional look and feel for any broadcast,” said Scott Murray, VP Product Management at Telestream. “Working closely with the Microsoft Stream product team, we have developed a solution that integrates tightly with their platform, streamlining live video creation and encoding into a unified, secure process that extends and facilitates communication within an organization’s existing Office 365 infrastructure.”

Telestream offers a full complement of award-winning support and on-boarding resources for all Wirecast S users. More information can be found at www.telestream.net/WirecastS.