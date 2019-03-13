NAB Preview: Tedial Scores with SMARTLIVE and Spotlights its Proven Version Factory!

Tedial Scores with SMARTLIVE and Spotlights its Proven Version Factory!

The world’s most comprehensive workflow solution tailored for sports and live events is now shipping.

At NAB 2019 the company will also show its Version Factory 2019 and cost-saving, efficient features and functionality in HYPER IMF MAM and Evolution aSTORM.

Malaga, Spain – February 20, 2019 – Tedial’s big news for NAB 2019 is that SMARTLIVE, its cutting edge automated live sports solution, is shipping! Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, gave NAB 2018 attendees a peek at SMARTLIVE’s power, and now it is ready for delivery. Tedial will also be demonstrating an enhanced feature-set for its HYPER-IMF MAM, the world’s only end-to-end IMF workflow; Version Factory 2019, an upgraded version of its globally embraced automating single workflow for multiple platform delivery; and improvements to the Evolution aSTORM hybrid content management solution. Demonstrations will be held in South Upper Hall on Booth SU 1924.

SMARTLIVE – Cutting edge AI tools and automated management tasks – now shipping

SMARTLIVE, recipient of an NAB 2018 Best of Show award, not only delivers better sports storytelling, it does it automatically! Featuring cutting-edge AI tools, SMARTLIVE leverages its unique metadata engine to automate highlight creation and distribution – including tight integration with digital platforms and social media.

SMARTLIVE is the most comprehensive solution to: automate the event metadata ingest process; automatically provision a production environment for the production team; manage multi-venue feeds; and automatically generate personalized content of one or multiple games, or even season highlights; and feed campaigns to social media platforms.

SMARTLIVE also provides measurable financial advantages. It allows the production team to create more content than ever before leading to increased fan engagement and additional revenue, and it permits quicker access to content allowing a shift to more affordable digital models. It’s storytelling, but at a fraction of the cost.

“Since we first introduced SMARTLIVE at NAB 2018, we’ve received countless inquiries and requests,” says Esther Mesas, CSO/CMO Tedial. “We are so happy to be able to tell visitors at NAB 2019 that it is now shipping. It truly is a game-changing solution that will totally revolutionize the way sports broadcasters operate on a production and a financial level. In addition, our other solutions have all been strengthened with new features and functionality leading to ease-of-operations and a more-appealing bottom-line. NAB 2019 is going to be an exciting show!”

Tedial HYPER IMF MAM – World’s only end-to-end IMF workflow now enhanced with new features

HYPER IMF, the world’s only end-to-end IMF workflow, now supports 2018 SMPTE IMF standards, including Apple ProRes wrapped in MXF. Tedial has incorporated Business Cases that apply to IMF processes, so content can be efficiently managed and MAM-workflow orchestrations can be easily supported, such as attaching late deliveries of forensic watermarked components to previously distributed media, detecting and managing duplicates, and waiting for master assets. Assembly of completely new IMF packages is accomplished using low-resolution proxies and a Web-based GUI. Powerful dashboards have been added for real-time monitoring of operations and platform capacity. HYPER IMF has a proven agnostic infrastructure; it can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid infrastructures.

Tedial Version Factory 2019

Tedial’s award-winning Version Factory is the world’s only single workflow that automates thousands of OTT and VOD versioning tasks. This year, Tedial will introduce Tedial Version Factory 2019 with upgrades that include: managing ‘on-the-fly’ assembly of unique versions, including pre, post and mid-roll insertions; matching contractual distribution requirements for timely deliveries; enabling IMF-compliant low-resolution proxy edits on media and templates so seasons of episodes can be managed with a single configuration.

Using Version Factory and HYPER IMF, Tedial can easily support existing and new platforms, delivering content in the correct format with audio tracks and subtitles in the correct language, as well as any additional components required (artwork/trailers etc.).

Evolution aSTORM tames hybrid content management

Scalable and reliable, Evolution aSTORM is the company’s future-proof, cost-effective content management solution that changes the storage paradigm from the traditional HSM approach to a true multi-tier, multi-site object-based storage environment. aSTORM transparently manages various storage tiers across departments and continents! aSTORM has been upgraded with numerous cost-saving features which will be shown at NAB, including: Optimizing transfers between sites for reduced transfer costs; and improved tape migration workflows between technologies for increased resource efficiency resulting in lower migration costs. aSTORM also now supports Oracle cloud storage.

About Tedial

18 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides global media companies and broadcasters next-generation MAM and business driven media workflows. Tedial supplies the world’s only fully end-to-end IMF compliant MAM solution, marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain, and a single workflow, “Version Factory”, that delivers thousands of media versions from a single asset. Tedial’s innovations include SMARTLIVE, a live sports and event solution that supports and extends production systems from industry leading vendors. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment on premises or in the cloud and drive workflows for linear, VOD/OTT and live event services. This provides customers with scalable tools that efficiently and cost-effectively allow them to meet their operational requirements and business objectives.

Tedial is global company that consistently and successfully delivers large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

US Tedial contact:

Jay Batista

Email: jay.batista@tedial.com

Tel: +1 (424) 645-5300 x 602

International PR Contact:

Kate Ford

Jump PR

Email: kate@jumppr.tv

Tel: +44 (0)1932 240001

Mob: +44 (0)7740 948065

US PR Contact: Harriet Diener

Desert Moon

Email: harriet@desertmoon.tv

Tel: +1-845-512-8283

Cell: +1-914-263-0613