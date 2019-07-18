TAG Video Systems to Highlight Expanded IP Workflow Tools and Application-Centric Feature Sets at IBC 2019

Upgrades and enhancements will provide deeper value across Live Production, Playout, Distribution, and OTT video applications

Tel Aviv – July 16, 2019 -- TAG Video Systems, the world leader in integrated software-based IP Multiviewers, Probing and Monitoring solutions has revealed plans to demonstrate its flagship MCM-9000 at IBC 2019 with an expanded feature set that will provide more efficient IP workflow tools to better manage complex configurations. In addition, the Company will build on its unique ability to provide a 100% Software, 100% IP solution running on standard off-the-shelf-hardware for all four primary video applications: Live Production, Playout, Distribution and OTT by introducing application-specific tools and configurations for each discipline. Abe Zerbib, TAG CEO, made the announcement from company R&D headquarters in Tel Aviv noting that the upgrades will provide clients with maximum scalability and flexibility when building and expanding IP workflows.

“TAG has been all-software and all-IP solution since it was established in 2008,” explains Zerbib, “and the industry is finally catching up with us. Our team will be on the Stand to explain to visitors how 100% Software based IP workflows improve value across Production, Playout, Distribution and OTT applications for both compressed and uncompressed formats.”

The TAG MCM-9000 platform is the world’s first system that combines monitoring of compressed and un-compressed signals all within the same system and on the same screen for all four primary video applications.

Initially established as a leader in real-time media probing, monitoring and multiviewing for distribution and OTT applications, TAG has now brought their expertise to live production and playout. Today with the acceleration of SMPTE ST 2110 replacing SDI within broadcast facilities, IP is enjoying even greater acceptance in the market, offering increased scalability and flexibility while enabling new capabilities such as remote and collaborative production. This now provides unsurpassed breadth and depth of monitoring and probing of uncompressed media signals in an IP environment.

Until TAG’s recent development, the industry had been challenged by the large number of high-bandwidth, uncompressed video signals that forced users to deploy proprietary hardware multiviewer solutions which limit flexibility and agility. TAG’s 100% software approach, operating on standard COTS server hardware, overcomes these restrictions and enables broadcasters to break away from purpose-built hardware and truly leverage the scale and agility that comes with software - deployed IP solutions while still delivering a low latency solution (2fps). TAG’s advanced software skills also allowed it to break the software / bandwidth / timing limitations of ST 2110 in COTS hardware and has brought a high-density solution with multiple 100GE interfaces and support for ST-2022-7 network redundancy.

TAG’s cross-application solution is currently supporting over 40,000 channels successfully in facilities around the globe underscoring the adoption of the Company’s unique 100% software approach to probing, monitoring and multiviewing for live production, playout, distribution, and OTT in an all-IP ecosystem.

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 20,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard off-the-shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

TAG Video Systems contact:

Danna Mann

Europe: +33 1 86 26 94 00

US : +1 315 646 8400

mailto:danna@tagvs.com

Press contact:

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

+1 – 845-512-8283

harriet@desertmoon.tv