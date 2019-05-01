Studio Technologies Unveils the Model 207, its First eSports-Specific Audio Product

SKOKIE, IL, MAY 1, 2019 – StudioTechnologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, introduces a new control hub for eSports applications, the Model 207 eSports Console. The Model 207 is optimized to address the microphone, audio monitoring, and interfacing needs of eSports players and personnel. Housed in a compact, tabletop enclosure, the unit made its debut at the recent NAB show and incorporates both analog and Dante® audio-over-Ethernet technology to allow direct integration with personal computers and Ethernet-based audio networks. In just minutes, an eSports player’s location or “position” can be integrated into a sophisticated application.

“As the popularity of eSports has continued to grow, so has the expectations for the technology used by the competitors and event personnel,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “We saw a trend in customers using our existing products for broadcast and streaming eSports applications. The results were adequate but not optimal, which led us to explore the field. We designed the Model 207 expressly to support the needs of these emerging applications.”

Integrating the Model 207 into applications requires only a few standard connections. By providing both a 5-pin female XLR and a 3.5mm 4-conductor TRRS jack, a wide range of headsets can be connected. The XLR connector supports traditional “professional” headsets that are commonly used with intercom systems. The unit’s 3.5mm TRRS jack allows direct interconnection with low-cost stereo gaming headsets. These headsets are frequently used in gaming applications and can offer excellent performance as well as meeting the needs of player sponsorship.

The Model 207’s high-quality microphone preamplifier and associated dynamics control circuit ensures optimal audio performance. The microphone audio signal is converted to 24-bit, 48kHz sample rate digital audio. Following the state of the front-panel pushbutton switches, the microphone audio is routed to two Dante transmitter (output) channels. For user confidence, an integrated sidetone function is provided.

The Model 207 provides a 2-channel “stereo” line input that is directly compatible with the analog outputs provided by personal computers. A simple audio patch cord is all that is required to connect with the unit’s 3.5mm 3-conductor (TRS) input jack. The stereo line-input signal is converted to digital and output by way of two Dante transmitter (output) channels.

Obtaining the desired headphone monitor functionality can be easily accomplished. The possible “listen” audio sources include four Dante receiver (input) channels, the stereo line input, and microphone audio for sidetone. Three rotary level controls allow users to create their desired headphone “mix.” A Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection supplies both operating power and data transport.

An extensive range of Model 207 functions can be configured using Studio Technologies’ STcontroller software application. Selectable parameters include microphone preamplifier game, electret power on/off, stereo line input gain, headphone monitoring, pushbutton action, and overall system operation.

“eSports arenas are technically-sophisticated, ever-shifting environments that require flexible and high-performance technology,” adds Kapes. “We equipped the Model 207 with unique, configurable resources, along with careful circuit design for reliable operation and excellent audio performance.”

