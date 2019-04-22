Students Host Impromptu HoverCam Training at the Spring CUE 2019 National Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — April 22, 2019 — HoverCam, a leader in innovative, interactive, and engaging education solutions, was offered a unique surprise at the Spring CUE 2019 National Conference, held at the Palm Springs Convention Center in California. The company was demonstrating its revolutionary 21st-century Pilot 3 digital podium when students and faculty from the Val Verde Unified School District (USD) visited the booth. The school district recently outfitted some of its elementary school classrooms with the Pilot 3 podiums as well as HoverCam's CenterStage interactive flat panels (IFPs).

"HoverCam solutions have been essential to the workflow in our classrooms and have introduced a new level of engagement. Our teachers feel in touch with advanced technology while our students are excited to be learning," said Michael McCormick, superintendent at Val Verde USD. "Touring the conference floor granted us a great opportunity to visit HoverCam again and have our students show off everything they've learned with the help of their incredible technology."

To the delight of attendees and the HoverCam team, the elementary school students took math lessons and quizzes, played games, and more in real time using the Pilot podiums and CenterStage IFPs within the HoverCam booth. The demonstration was a testament to the effectiveness of the platform, which will be rolling out new software and hardware models to Val Verde USD high schools and middle schools throughout the remainder of 2019.

"It was a real treat to see the students from Val Verde show us how much they enjoy our solutions," said Bayley Pierson, associate product manager, HoverCam. "To witness their excitement first-hand reaffirms our commitment to making one-of-kind digital learning tools that break the technology mold and remove barriers to learning that traditional approaches have been unable to conquer. Val Verde is a prime example of how schools can reshape classrooms and help students learn in a new and innovative way."

In 2018, HoverCam enabled Val Verde USD to create an untethered environment with its Pilot 3 digital teaching stations. Developed based on feedback from actual educators, the Pilot 3 is the world's first fully integrated wireless digital podium. Featuring a Windows PC, 13-megapixel document camera, and 21-inch touchscreen with wireless HD mirroring functionality in a mobile podium, it eliminates the outdated AV cart and combines the most important elements used in today's classrooms. The Pilot 3 is built around the concept of unchaining teachers from stationary desks or lecterns, so they can move freely around the classroom while still commanding every part of the technology around them. The Pilot's wireless transceiver instantly beams the podium's screen and touch annotations to the IFPs, as well as any projector or TV in the room, in high definition with up to 4K image clarity. And because everything is wireless, it eliminates the hazard of dangling cords and cables as students continue to work. What's more, the document camera can capture audio from the lesson using a built-in microphone, which enables teachers to execute flipped classroom models easily.

The school district also outfitted the new labs within its elementary schools with five HoverCam CenterStage IFPs and was a beta tester for HoverCam's ClassFusion software. The software enables interactive whiteboarding, annotation, and desktop marking for lesson recording and sharing so students can study anywhere, anytime, and from any mobile device or browser.

More information on HoverCam's full line of education solutions is available at thehovercam.com.

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface ClassFusion, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at thehovercam.com.

