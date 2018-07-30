StreamGuys to Showcase New Automated Podcast Transcription and Captioning at IBC2018



BAYSIDE, CALIFORNIA,July30, 2018 – The upcoming IBC2018 exhibition will provide the backdrop for the European debut of new audio transcription features in the SGrecast live stream repurposing, rebroadcasting and podcast management system from streaming solutions pioneer StreamGuys. Powered by the patented enCaption4 cloud-based, automated captioning technology from ENCO, the new capabilities enable fast, effortless generation of exceptionally accurate transcriptions and captions from recordings and uploaded files. StreamGuys will co-exhibit with ENCO in stand 8.A59 at the show, taking place September 14-18 in Amsterdam.

The SaaS-based SGrecast offers broadcasters a comprehensive platform for recording live streams and transforming them into revenue-expanding side channels and podcasts. The new enhancements enable users to automatically generate transcriptions of new or existing recordings, and to caption pre-recorded, archived files for web and mobile streaming. The resulting captions can be exported as SRT, WebVTT or JSON files, while complete transcripts can be saved for later use.

SGrecast’s new transcription abilities bring benefits to both content producers and their audiences. The cloud-based solution’s highly-granular search functionality can leverage the transcripts and captions to help operators find exactly the content they need in just seconds. Search precision is further empowered by enCaption4’s remarkably high accuracy, made possible by ENCO’s deep neural network approach to voice recognition. Individual speakers can also be identified and labelled to enhance subsequent searching. Content providerscan effortlessly publish feature-rich media players with captions, bolstering accessibility for hearing-impaired viewers while also supporting multi-lingual applications.

SGrecast’s enCaption-powered speech-to-text capabilities further deepen StreamGuys’ already-extensive portfolio of podcast production, monetization and management tools. In addition to the SGrecast platform, StreamGuys offers podcast hosting, dynamic advertising insertion and a robust, cloud-based delivery infrastructure that together form an end-to-end podcasting system spanning content creation through distribution.

StreamGuys director of technology Eduardo Martinez will also share insights and expertise with IBC conference-goers in the session “Power of the podcast: How to reach new audiences through audio,” taking place Friday, September 14 from 2:45pm to 3:30pm CEST. Eduardo will join expert co-panelists from The New York Times and ITV in exploring the latest podcasting business models and monetization opportunities.

“The new automated transcription capabilities continue SGrecast’s hallmarks of enabling customers to unlock the full potential of their podcast content while minimizing manual effort and costs,” said Martinez. “ENCO’s enCaption4 engine ensures that transcripts and captions are created with exceptional speed and accuracy, and combines with the robust content management and search features of SGrecast to help customers find and repurpose content with captions faster and more easily than ever before.”

The integration of SGrecast and enCaption4 is the latest step in the strong partnership between StreamGuys and ENCO, which aims to seamlessly bring together streaming and automation workflows for the production and delivery of TV and radio programming including Visual Radio. StreamGuys multi-format encoding services help broadcasters deliver ENCO-driven program content to web, mobile and OTT devices, while SGrecast lets operators easily convert live streams into podcasts and launch new streams within ENCO’s DAD (radio), MOM (TV) or Visual Radio systems.

About StreamGuys, Inc.

In business since 2000, StreamGuys is an industry-leading service provider of live and on-demand streaming, podcasting delivery, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) toolsets for enterprise-level broadcast media organizations. The company brings together the industry’s best price-to-performance ratio, a robust and reliable network, and an infinitely scalable cloud-based platform for clients of any size to process, deliver, monetize and playout professional streaming content. StreamGuys supports many of the world’s largest Podcasts, global TV and radio broadcasters, video and audio production companies, houses of worship, retail and hospitality businesses, government organizations, medical and healthcare services, and live venues for sports and entertainment. The company excels in developing and deploying technologies for business growth and revenue generation, including dynamic ad insertion, Alexa skills, mobile streaming and detailed business and data analytics.