Stage Tec Audio Technology for SBT Brazil

Stage Tec’s AURATUS at SBT in São Paulo

Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 2019: The Brazilian TV station SBT, headquartered in Sao Paulo, is currently having part of its technology renewed by the Berlin-based manufacturer Stage Tec. So far, three audio mixing consoles have been supplied: A 32-fader CRESCENDO platinum was installed in a P.A. studio for sound reinforcement. A second 24-fader CRESCENDO platinum mixes the music broadcasts and talk shows from this studio. The third console, an AURATUS with 24 faders, is connected to a variety of external devices that augment the mixes with special effects. The AURATUS used here was specially adapted to the needs of the customer. Stage Tec is well known for its ability to produce bespoke consoles. For SBT, a size-optimized version of AURATUS was designed to meet the spatial requirements.

"SBT chose Stage Tec because the transmissions are very demanding due to the large amount of live content and the audio technology from Berlin is known for its reliability," explains Pierre Maquea from SDLive team, Stage Tec's Brazilian distribution partner. "Other important features that spoke in favor of Stage Tec products were the option to split the microphone input signals throughout the system without affecting the splits, the high routing capacity, extremely low latency, and excellent phase correlation as well as the system expansion capabilities.”

The three consoles are integrated into an audio network, which was also part of the delivery. It consisted of four NEXUS Base Devices and two routers. One NEXUS router was installed in the studio and the second one is located in a technical room and connects two studios with each other.

SBT uses the latest installation from Stage Tec primarily to produce a daily live entertainment show for children and news broadcasts.

Stage Tec has already completed several projects at SBT. For example, in 2013, shortly before the FIFA World Cup, the main production control rooms were each renovated with three custom-made CRESCENDO and ON AIR 24 consoles.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analog to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console will be launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com.

