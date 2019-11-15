Sony Showcases Prototype of New 24-inch Monitor for 4K HDR Production

Sony Electronics unveiled a prototype of its new 24-inch 4K LCD professional picture monitor for the first time at the International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition 2019 (Inter BEE 2019) in Japan. The portable monitor offers high grade picture quality and accurate color reproduction and is ideal for 4K HDR productions - giving professional content creators a reliable tool for versatile applications such as on-set monitoring, non-linear video editing, studio wall monitoring, rack-mount monitoring in OB trucks or machine rooms.

The professional monitor prototype has been developed to offer the industry a solution with unrivaled 4K HDR picture quality, accuracy and consistency.

Boasting an ultra-high definition resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and an all-white luminance of 1000 cd/m2, the monitor reproduces images in exceptional detail. For optimum color verification, its wide color gamut offers consistent and faithful color reproduction. Additionally, the monitor’s wide viewing angle, 12G-SDI input and HDMI connection provide even greater flexibility and efficiency for creatives out in the field and for live production needs, as well as for cinema and commercial content creation.

Additional details and specifications of the new monitor will be released at a later date. Sony is showcasing a prototype of the monitor at the International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition 2019 (Inter BEE 2019) in Japan from November 13-15, 2019.

