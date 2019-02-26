Sonoran Video Systems Announces Support for 12G-SDI Playback with AJA KONA 5 on Coyote S12G Playback Servers

Tempe, Arizona – (February 26, 2019) –Sonoran Video Systems announced support for broadcast-quality 12G-SDI playback with the integration of AJA’s KONA 5 PCIe I/O card within the Coyote S12G Playback Server.

“When we were looking to integrate professional broadcast-quality components into the Coyote Playback Servers, we knew we made the right choice with the AJA KONA card based on its feature set and reliability. We call the KONA card the ‘heart’ of the Coyote. We’re excited to be one of the first systems integrators to develop a 12G product for the live events industry with the KONA 5,” says Dave McBride, owner of Sonoran Video Systems.

“We released KONA 5 to accommodate the most advanced video and audio workflows for developer partners and customers working with anything from high frame rate 4K/UltraHD to Deep Color and HDR,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “The Coyote Playback Server delivers a powerful, affordable solution for broadcast-quality 12G-SDI including 8K or 4K and multi-channel playback and much more, and we’re pleased that Sonoran Video Systems has chosen to integrate KONA 5 as its video I/O solution.”

‘Coyote Control’ (user interface for Windows and available soon for Mac) is designed to be intuitive and easy-to-use with a flexible preset base instead of a complicated timeline. The drag-and-drop functionality and a “sushi menu” of pre-designed layouts with the math already done for you, makes operating the Coyote a dream come true! Content can be played in their native codecs, h.264, HEVC, and others. Select resolutions including 1920, 3840, or even multiple videos up to 7680, and anything in between. Play one video or a combination of videos and/or stills at the same time.

About Coyote Playback Servers

The Coyote S12G is a 2RU chassis designed for Quad 3G-SDI or 12G-SDI playback, configured as independent, spanned, sync roll, or full UltraHD outputs. The Coyote aims to meet the need for a reliable, intuitive, and affordable playback solution between playback software solutions and media servers. Beyond the 12G capabilities, the Coyote utilizes the dedicated HDMI multi-view output, GenLock, LTC, and all 16 audio channels of the Kona card.

Pricing and Availability

Built as an all-in-one playback solution the Coyote is affordably priced at $11,995 for the Coyote Q3G, and $13,995 for the Coyote S12G model. For purchase information, please visit https://www.sonoranvideosystems.com

About Sonoran Video Systems, LLC

Sonoran Video Systems is an innovator in the visual technology industry, offering reliable, affordable, and intuitive playback solutions for the live events, corporate audio visual, broadcast, and house of worship markets. Visit www.sonoranvideosystems.com for more information about our products and Reseller opportunities.

Press Contact: Sonoran Video Systems, Dave McBride, 480-626-4110