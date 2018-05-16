Sonnet Announces Breakthrough-Priced Thunderbolt™ 3 to 10 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

Solo 10G™ Thunderbolt™ 3 Edition Adapter Offers 10GBASE-T (Copper) Connectivity, Bus-Powered Operation, Mac® and Windows® Compatibility

IRVINE, Calif. — May 16, 2018 — Sonnet Technologies today announced the Solo 10G™ Thunderbolt™ 3 Edition, the latest product in the company’s expanding line of Thunderbolt 3 to 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapters. The Solo 10G adds lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to any Mac® or Windows® computer with a Thunderbolt 3 port, enabling users to easily connect their computers via copper cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard. Its performance, diminutive size, simple setup, and silent operation make this Sonnet adapter ideal for use in a variety of workflows and environments. Its $199 SRP sets a new price standard for 10GbE connectivity over Thunderbolt.

The Solo 10G Thunderbolt 3 adapter is equipped with an RJ45 port, enabling 10Gb connectivity via inexpensive CAT 6 or CAT 6A copper cabling at distances of up to 55 or 100 meters, respectively. The adapter connects to a single Thunderbolt 3 port on the computer and is bus-powered for convenient energy-efficient operation. Measuring just 3.1 inches wide by 4.5 inches deep by 1.1 inches tall, the Solo 10G features a rugged aluminum enclosure that effectively cools the circuitry and eliminates the need for a fan, which means silent operation.

“With content creation and output transitioning quickly to 4K and beyond, 10 Gigabit Ethernet has become the de facto data transfer standard for postproduction shared storage workgroups and other bandwidth-intensive workflows,” said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. “While very affordable 10 Gigabit Ethernet switches have significantly reduced the cost of setting up 10GbE infrastructure and accelerated its adoption, the cost of Thunderbolt to 10GbE adapters has remained the same since introduction. Now, for Mac and Windows computers, Sonnet’s Solo 10G Thunderbolt 3 Edition adapter is an equally affordable and powerfully simple solution for adding blazing-fast 10GBASE-T 10GbE network connectivity.”

The Solo 10G adapter also supports NBASE-T™ technology, a recent Ethernet standard that enables 2.5Gbps and 5Gbps speeds on existing CAT 5e (and better) cabling at distances of up to 100 meters. This capability enables organizations with older infrastructure to simply update to multi-Gigabit Ethernet switches and to use Sonnet’s Solo 10G adapter to boost network transmission speeds up to 500 percent without the need to rewire.

“At 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, I received a Solo 10G for demo purposes in the Maxx Digital and QNAP booths, connecting Apple computers to QNAP shared storage systems,” said Bob Zelin, owner of Rescue 1, a video engineering contracting company. “Performance was wonderful. Using both AJA System Test and Blackmagic Speed Test, I observed read and write speeds of approximately 1000 MB/sec between the computers and storage systems using the Sonnet adapter. After NAB, I assisted one of my large customers with a 10GbE network connectivity issue. Luckily, I had the Solo 10G with me when I arrived and was able to resolve the issue immediately using the Sonnet adapter. Its ease of use, performance, bus-powered operation, and very low cost make it a no-brainer choice for Thunderbolt 3 Mac computer users.”

The Solo 10G Thunderbolt 3 Edition (part number SOLO10G-TB3) is available now from Sonnet Technologies. More information on the product is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/solo-10g-tb3.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

