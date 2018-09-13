Sohonet Introduces ClearView Flex Go to Make Real-Time Collaboration More Affordable

Sohonet, the media and entertainment industry’s leading provider of networking and connected cloud services, announced the latest release of the company’s real-time remote collaboration tool ClearView Flex Go will launch in October 2018.

This new update to ClearView Flex is being offered with a pay-as-you-go pricing model. The service makes the remote collaboration product easily accessible to projects of any size or budget by offering short-term commitments with flexible pricing, whilst offering the same quality options that are found in the subscription product.

“The ClearView product suite has been changing the way movies, TV and commercials are made,” says Sohonet’s CEO Chuck Parker. “Directors, producers and executives can now review and approve real-time video streams from any location or edit suite to help speed up the production workflow.”



ClearView Flex Go will come in the following two packages.



· The Weekly Plus version will sell for $750 per week and will include Sohonet’s highest quality bitrate, and up to five simultaneous viewers in any streaming session.



· The Weekly version will sell for $300 per week and will include up to medium (desktop) quality bitrate and two viewers per session. For customers who have long-term usage requirements, Sohonet will still be offering the contract version ClearView Flex Pro.

Parker adds, “Due to the unpredictable, project-based nature of much of their work, many of our customers want to pay for what they use and match their cost cycles with their revenue cycles. Incorporating a pay-as-you-go pricing model into ClearView Flex is going to meet these unique requirements of our customers.”