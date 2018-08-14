Society of Camera Operators Produces Sneaky Pete Round Table

Recently Society of Camera Operators produced a roundtable discussion moderated by filmmaker and writer Charles Haine, featuring DP Will Rexer and the camera crew behind Amazon's Sneaky Pete. This 10-minute video dives into the nuances and "how-to" on the production set, as well as what technology supported the DP's vision, including the Sigma Cine prime and zoom lenses.

Watch Now: https://player.vimeo.com/video/282380976