SMPTE Hollywood Section to Address the Transition to Wide Color Gamut at September Meeting

LOS ANGELES — The Hollywood Section of SMPTE, the organization defining the future of storytelling, will explore the advent of wide color gamut and its impact on motion picture and television production at its monthly meeting, Wednesday, September 25, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Los Angeles.

The wide color gamut provided by the latest HDR standards opens the door to richer, more lifelike imagery, but it also poses significant creative and technical challenges, especially during the current transitional period when most consumers will continue to view content on older displays and via existing distribution mechanisms. Addressing the issue is not as simple as making multiple versions. One hurdle is determining how best to preserve the creative intent of the director, cinematographer and colorist in formats where the color gamut is more restricted.

At SMPTE Hollywood’s September meeting a panel of color experts will discuss the creative implications of the arrival of wide color gamut. They will review how the industry has addressed similar transitions in the past, including the switch from black & white to color television in the late 1950s and 1960s. They will then describe various strategies for delivering an optimal experience to viewers accessing content through divergent display systems.

Panelists:

David Stump ASC, cinematographer/visual effects supervisor/stereographer. (The Last Stand, Immortals, Quantum of Solace, The Resident, Flight Plan, Fantastic Four).

Kevin Shaw, president, Colorist Society International/colorist/consultant/instructor at Finalcolor Ltd.

Joachim (JZ) Zell, vice president of technology, EFILM.

Andrew G. Setos, CEO, BlackStar Engineering Inc.

Moderator:

Debra Kaufman, freelance journalist, (USC Entertainment Technology Center, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wired, Reuters, Bloomberg American Cinematographer, International Cinematographers Guild Magazine).

Andrew G. Setos, Linda Rosner and Debra Kaufman are producing the meeting.

What: SMPTE Hollywood Section, September Meeting

Topic: Color Gamut in Transition and its Implications for Creativity

When: Wednesday, September 25, 2019. 6:30 p.m. — Reception 7:30 p.m. — Presentation and Panel Discussion

Where: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Register:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-transition-to-wide-color-gamut-tickets-

SMPTE meetings are FREE. Non-members welcome.

About the SMPTE Hollywood Section

The Hollywood Section of SMPTE was initially organized as the West Coast Section in 1928. Today, as its own SMPTE Region, it encompasses more than 1,200 SMPTE Members with a common interest in motion-imaging technology in the Greater Los Angeles area. The Hollywood Section offers free meetings monthly that are open to SMPTE Members and non-members alike. Information about meetings is posted on the Section website at www.smpte.org/hollywood.

