SMPTE at IBC2019

Sept. 14 – SMPTE ST 2110 Interoperability Testing: The Pudding of Proof

Speaker: Robert Welch, Technical Solutions Lead, Arista Networks

In this session attendees will learn about the anonymized results of several testing efforts, including the JT-NM testing and Dirty Hands workshops, and also hear about the lessons learned and considerations during SMPTE ST 2110 deployment.

Sept. 14 – Beyond SMPTE Time Code™: the TLX Project

Speaker: Peter Symes, Owner, Symes TV Consulting

SMPTE Time Code™, defined by the SMPTE ST 12 family of standards, has its origins in the early 1970s. SMPTE ST 12 is almost certain to remain in widespread use up to and beyond its 50th anniversary. But the time has come to develop a successor that overcomes the limitations of SMPTE ST 12, is better suited to a modern IP-centric environment, and is designed to accommodate changing needs into the future.

Sept. 14 – Securing PTP Synchronization in SMPTE ST 2059 Standard Implementations

Speaker: Thomas Bause Mason, Director of Standards Development, SMPTE

Security in any network is crucial. Protecting PTP timing as implemented in SMPTE ST 2059 standard is no exception. During this session the reasons for PTP security will be reinforced. In addition, attendees will learn about specific threats to the PTP infrastructure, including architecture and threat surfaces. Threat modeling and classification information will provide insight into the bigger picture about how to protect critical PTP data.

Big Screen Conference Programs

Sept. 16 – Toy Story: Reviving, Restoring, and Re-imagining

Speakers: Synthia Slavens, Director Studio Mastering and Operations, Pixar Animation Studios; Eric Pearson, Pixar; Dominic Glynn, Senior Scientist, Pixar

With the recent release of "Toy Story 4," Pixar seized the moment and remastered Toy Stories 1, 2, and 3. Attendees will hear members of the team tell the tale and discuss the opportunities and challenges created by next-gen formats.

Sept. 16 – The New Sound of Hollywood, in Association With SMPTE

Speakers: Nuno Fonseca, CEO, Sound Particles and Tormod Ringnes, Sound Designer

A new kind of groundbreaking CGI-like sound-design software is being used by major Hollywood studios – including Warner Bros., HBO, and Skywalker – on some of the world's biggest productions, capable of generating thousands of sounds. In this session, the audience will hear from sound designer Tormod Ringnes and Sound Particles creator Nuno Fonseca to learn about an immersive 3D audio production world, with a difference.

Sept. 16 – The Audience Experience: Advances in Screen and Assistive Device Technology

Cinema has seen recent exciting advancements in screen and assistive technologies. IBC and SMPTE will have expert panelists exploring the state of direct-view cinema screens and technology that helps to make cinema more inclusive.

IP Showcase at IBC2019, Room E106/107

SMPTE® will again join with the Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and Video Services Forum (VSF) to support the IP Showcase at IBC2019. The 2019 IP Showcase is dedicated to educating show attendees on the business and creative potential of IP media solutions. It brings together informative presentations and practical demos to show attendees how to build secure, flexible, more efficient systems and enable creative operation and workflow potential offered by standards-based IP solutions. It will also provide a look at what's next in IP-based infrastructure and show how SMPTE ST 2110 plays with other technologies to allow "full-stack" IP infrastructure as describe in the JT-NM TR 1001. IP Showcase visitors will get a look at products that are available under the JT-NM Tested certificate.

SMPTE Publications, Resources, and Opportunities at IBC2019

Visitors to the SMPTE® stand at IBC2019 will have the chance to view "The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers," a limited-edition book that showcases the past century's industry leaders and innovators. Also on the stand will be "Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology," a richly illustrated and meticulously crafted history of the Society and its groundbreaking work over the past century, developed with executive editor Phil Cianci. Attendees can purchase these books at Stand 8.F51. Those not attending may purchase online at magic-and-miracles.org.

The September issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal is the Progress Report issue. This special issue will be available at IBC2019 and includes a range of reports and updates on standards work within the SMPTE technology committees and other industry organizations, as well the latest technology developments in the motion-imaging industry.

On the SMPTE stand, visitors also will find information about the Society's new Essential Technology Concepts Webcast Series, designed to cover the foundational concepts, technologies, and workflows associated with the creation of professional media content. There will also be information about SMPTE Virtual Classrooms, which have the option of instructor-led or self-study courses, giving participants worldwide flexibility in taking advantage of educational opportunities. More details are available at www.smpte.org/courses.

SMPTE staff members will be on hand to provide details on the SMPTE 2019 annual flagship event, which has been reimagined and redesigned to offer more opportunities for engagement with the latest technologies and the creatives, engineers, scientists, and decision-makers behind them.

Visitors to the SMPTE booth also can get information on submitting manuscript proposals for the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. Authors of manuscript proposals selected by the SMPTE 2019 committee will have the opportunity to be published in future Journals. Further details are available here.

At the SMPTE stand, SMPTE Director of Membership Roberta Gorman, along with other Society leaders, will be on hand to discuss membership benefits and the Society's role in global standards and interoperability. Prospective members will be able to join, and existing members may renew their memberships on-site.

Company Quote:

"We are proud to be part of IBC's Big Screen Programme this year. IBC attendees will get a firsthand look at how innovation in tech allows us to bring stories to life like never before. At our booth, we'll highlight fresh educational initiatives including our Essential Technology Webcast series and the Virtual Classroom courses. We hope to see you in Amsterdam!"

— Barbara H. Lange, SMPTE Executive Director

