Signiant’s Cloud-Native Innovations Pave the Way for Next-Generation Media Workflows

Signiant Inc, a market leader in intelligent file transfer software, will be demonstrating advancements across its entire product line at IBC2018. The company's broadly-adopted SaaS platform, which combines Signiant's patented network optimization technology with a feature-rich global control framework for the exchange of media, can be readily adapted to support emerging industry standards and practices. The power of this platform will be evident at IBC2018, where Signiant will introduce a new 'IMF Aware' interface and demonstrate best practices for cloud ingest portals – two important use cases that are growing fast.

As media enterprises embrace IMF (Interoperable Master Format) to support the increasingly complex challenge of creating, managing, and distributing many versions of a media asset, Signiant is at the forefront of implementing intelligent solutions to support this new standard. The company's Media Shuttle SaaS solution naturally enables IMF workflows by providing fast, seamless global access to a shared pool of content. With more and more IMF assets being migrated into Media Shuttle portals, customers are looking to Signiant to help minimize some of the intrinsic challenges of working with IMF packages. Signiant’s new ‘IMF Aware’ functionality being introduced at IBC2018 streamlines IMF workflows by simplifying the process of accessing the assets required for the creation of a specific version.

In addition, Signiant will demonstrate the advanced functionality that has enabled Media Shuttle to become the solution of choice for cloud ingest portal use cases. As cloud technology becomes mainstream in media, the highly customized ingest applications deployed by early adopters are increasingly being retired in favor of off-the-shelf, multi-tenant SaaS solutions. With a simple user interface, built-in acceleration, and metadata capture capabilities, Media Shuttle provides customers with a customizable out-of-the-box cloud ingest portal. With Media Shuttle, there’s no need to deploy or manage software in the cloud, run web servers, or design and maintain bespoke software – resulting in dramatically lower total cost of ownership. Combined with unique patented features such as CloudSpex™ for pre-transfer delivery spec compliance, these factors have contributed to the widespread move away from custom-built, single-tenant cloud ingest portals toward Media Shuttle.

“The media business continues to change at a rapid pace, and Signiant is uniquely positioned to respond rapidly," said Rick Clarkson, Chief Strategy Officer of Signiant. "Our cloud-native SaaS architecture makes it possible for us to innovate continuously and quickly deliver new functionality to our customers. With this agile model and a very broadly deployed platform, Signiant plays a pivotal role in driving the adoption of new standards and practices across the entire global media supply chain. IMF and cloud ingest are natural use cases for our platform and great examples of its powerful impact on the media ecosystem.”

As a leading innovator in SaaS and cloud technologies within the media technology sector, Signiant has continued to gain traction in many of the newer M&E categories, including VR/AR, online video and gaming, while further strengthening its stronghold in traditional media. The Signiant SaaS platform is now used by more than 400,000 professionals, demonstrating the clear differentiated value of the company's solutions.

###