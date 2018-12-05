More Accolades for Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art and 70mm F2.8 Macro Art Coming Into Focus This Holiday Season

Ronkonkoma, NY – December 5, 2018 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its latest Art lenses – the ultra-wide-angle landscape stunner 14-24mm F2.8 and the macro master 70mm F2.8 – have been honored with four prestigious awards this fall. At the 2018 Photo Plus Expo, the Lucie Technical Awards named the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art this year’s Best Wide Angle Zoom Lens and the Sigma 70mm F2.8 DG Macro Art this year’s Best Special Purpose Lens. Digital Photo also included both lenses in its 2018 Editors’ Choice Awards as the best photographic gear of the year.

“The Sigma family is excited to see our latest Art lenses receive well-deserved recognition from the industry. Our company strives to facilitate photographers’ artistic expression by crafting products that stand out with exceptional quality, tremendous value and push the envelope on innovation,” said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president, Sigma Corporation of America. “We love seeing so much amazing content created by Sigma shooters and we feel proud that our gear enables them to unleash their creativity to the fullest.”

About Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art

Designed for 50-megapixel plus cameras, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art achieves the legendary Art lens sharpness with three FLD glass elements, three SLD glass elements, and three aspherical lens elements, including one 80mm high precision molded glass aspherical element. With near zero distortion (less than 1%) and minimal transverse chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting, the Sigma 14-24mm offers constant F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range and delivers optimal image quality at every focal length and shooting distance. The high-speed, high-accuracy autofocus allows photographers to capture incredible, in-the-moment images that set a new standard in the era of outstanding high-resolution. Outdoor shooters will appreciate the dust- and splash-proof construction with special sealing at the mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring and cover connection. With the growing popularity in multi-camera VR videography, a new Front Conversion Service is available to convert to a round hood for these specialized applications. It is available in Nikon, Canon and Sigma camera mounts for $1,299.00.

About Sigma 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art

As the first Macro lens to join the Sigma Art line, the 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art prioritizes optical performance at every focus distance. Crafted with an extended, floating, two-group focus mechanism to minimize aberration, it produces optimal resolution and clarity. Featuring a new coreless DC motor, the lens is equipped with extremely smooth autofocus performance. Additionally, it integrates a focus-by-wire system for comfortable and precise focusing. It ships in Canon, Sigma and Sony E camera mounts for $569.00.

