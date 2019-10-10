Sigma fp to Begin Shipping on October 25, 2019

Ronkonkoma, NY - October 10, 2019 -Sigma Corporation of America, a leading camera, photography lens, cine lens, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced that its all-new full-frame mirrorless digital camera, the Sigma fp, will begin shipping on October 25, 2019. The Sigma fp will retail for $1,899 USD for the camera body alone and $2,199 USD for the camera with the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens from authorized Sigma dealers.

Sigma fp Key Features:

The World’s Smallest & Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

With dimensions of 112.6×69.9×45.3mm and body weight of 370g, the all-new Sigma fp is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera; it is equipped with a 24.6 megapixel Bayer full-frame sensor. Purpose-built with durability in mind, its dust and splash-proof body make it ideal for long hours in various shooting environments while the absence of a mechanical shutter removes the potential for noise and shutter shock while increasing reliability.

Dual-Purpose with Support for 12-bit CinemaDNG

The Sigma fp is capable of full-fledged video production, supporting 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording for RAW video data and 4K UHD/24fps recording. Alternating between still and cine shooting modes is possible with a simple flip of a switch. Each mode comes with a specially designed operation system and displays, making it possible to concentrate on shooting in each mode, stress-free.

Native L-Mount

The Sigma fp uses the L-mount, characterized by a short flange focal length, large diameter, and superior durability. In addition to the wide-ranging choices of Sigma lenses, other manufacturers' lenses can be used through the L-Mount Alliance with Leica Camera AG and Panasonic Corporation. With the Sigma Mount Converter MC-21, Sigma SA mount and Sigma Canon EF mount lenses can also be used.

Additional information can be found on the Sigma website: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/sigma-fp

See the Sigma fp at PhotoPlus 2019

In addition to Sigma’s full lens lineup, attendees to the 2019 PhotoPlus Expo in New York City can see the all new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera in Sigma booth #837.

Additionally, members of the press who are interested in scheduling a briefing with Sigma at the show can contact Nick Govoni (nick@zazilmediagroup.com).

