Sigma Provides Education and Inspiration to Local Photography Communities Through Its Nationwide Lens Workshops Program

Ronkonkoma, NY – June 20, 2018 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Sigma Lens Workshops initiative. Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the program will engage photographers eager to learn new techniques and refine their photography skills through a series of classroom lectures and hands-on workshops. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, each workshop session hones in on a specific genre of photography such as portraiture, landscape, astrophotography and more. Normally a two-day workshop event, day one will focus on theory and educational best practices such as lighting, gear setup, camera settings, lens focal length and more. On day two, attendees put their newly acquired knowledge to the test with immersive hands-on, real world photoshoots and photo walks. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to join in. The upcoming workshops schedule and details, including registration, cost, special promotions and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

“The Sigma Lens Workshops provide a valuable education vehicle for the local photography community. Lenses are an investment and these workshops aim at making sure you are getting the most out of your Sigma lens investment. The workshops also give you a chance to learn about specific genres of photography and hone your skills while practicing during real-world photo shoots,” comments Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “The initial workshop feedback has been extremely positive. Customers appreciate the opportunity to up their photography game and test-drive some of the newest lens models. We are confident the positive experience will continue with the rest of the tour.”

Rahul Tuteja, founder of Pixel Connection in Avon, OH and host of a recent Sigma Lens Workshop, welcomed the initiative by saying, “More than just offering our customers the best gear for their photography needs, we strive to engage with them in a non-sales environment to bring them education, inspiration and opportunities to practice their skills. Sigma Workshops are a great platform to do that. These events help our customers get inspired and learn from the pros who show them what's in front of them so they can make educated gear choices and ultimately become better photographers. Sigma has been instrumental in helping us show our customers what a good product can do and elevate the photo community.”

Sigma Lens Workshops June Lineup:



Sigma technical representative Brian Linhoff is leading two two-day workshops on how to shoot stunning portraits at Bedford Camera & Video on June 20-21, 2018 in Tulsa, OK and June 22-23, 2018 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Portrait Photography Class – Wednesday, June 20th 5-6pm

– Wednesday, June 20th 5-6pm Harley Davidson Photo Shoot – Thursday, June 21st 5-7pm

– Thursday, June 21st 5-7pm @ Bedford Camera & Video – 8172 East 68th St. Tulsa, OK 72223

– 8172 East 68th St. Tulsa, OK 72223 FREE; Register here

The first day of the Tulsa workshop will cover basics of portrait photography, including various lighting setups for indoor and outdoor shooting, how to work with your subject on posing and best lenses for portrait photography. During the second day, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an exciting Harley Davidson photo shoot with guidance from Brian and the Bedford Camera & Video staff. Participants will practice what they’ve learned as they photograph models and motorcycles. Lighting equipment will be provided and Sigma’s latest lenses will be on hand to test-drive during the shoot. Those participating in the photo shoot need to bring their own cameras.

Photo Model Walk – Friday, June 22nd 7-9pm

– Friday, June 22nd 7-9pm Portrait Photography Class – Saturday, June 23rd 10-11am

– Saturday, June 23rd 10-11am @ Bedford Camera & Video – 3110 North May Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73112

– 3110 North May Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73112 FREE; Register here

Join Brian and the Bedford Camera & Video staff during a Myriad Botanical Gardens photo walk in Oklahoma City during the first day of the Oklahoma workshop. Sigma lenses will be available on loan to capture the beautiful flora. During the second day, Brian will cover the basics of portrait photography, including lighting, lenses, posing and more. Attendees will receive a professional print of their favorite image from the photo walk the day before, courtesy of Bedford Camera & Video.

