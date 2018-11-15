Sigma Black Friday Sale – Up to $150 Off on Prime & Zoom Art and Contemporary Lenses
Ronkonkoma, NY – November 15, 2018 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Black Friday / Cyber Monday Sale featuring impressive savings on its award-winning Global Vision lens line, with a large focus on Art lenses. For a limited time, customers can save up to $150.00 on some of Sigma’s most popular lenses. The promo deals are available for only two weeks exclusively through Sigma’s authorized US dealers and sigmaphoto.com from Thursday, November 15th through Thursday, November 29th, 2018.
Ranging from wide-angle to hyper-telephoto, Sigma Global Vision lenses deliver outstanding optical performance that enables the ultimate artistic expression. The lenses are handcrafted in Aizu, Japan with the highest-quality build to ensure that photographers get spectacular shots no matter the conditions they’re shooting. Each lens is individually inspected and tested with Sigma’s proprietary system before leaving the factory. Photographers of all genres looking to expand their existing kits or get a head start on the gift-giving season should take advantage of these great savings while they last!
What’s on Sale:
Sigma Prime Art Lenses
14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($849 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
30mm F1.4 DC HSM Art ($499 Retail Price) - $50.00 off
35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($949 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
70mm F2.8 DG Macro Art ($569 Retail Price) - $50.00 off
85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,199 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,399 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
Sigma Zoom Art Lenses
12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art ($1,299 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($799 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
24-35mm F2 DG HSM Art ($999 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art ($1,299 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($1,099 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
Sigma Contemporary Lenses
150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary ($1,089 Retail Price) - $150.00 off
Sigma Accessories
Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony E-mount systems ($249 Retail Price) - $100.00 off
The full Sigma Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale details and exclusions are available at: https://sigmaphoto.com/lp/black-friday-art-sale.
About Sigma Corporation
Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.
In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.
Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.
For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
