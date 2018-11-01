Sigma Ships Its “Safari & Sidelines” Lens Master

Ronkonkoma, NY –November 1, 2018 – The worlds’ first 10x optical zoom telephoto lens with a tele end of 600mm, Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports, is now available through the authorized Sigma dealer network. Making its debut at Photokina 2018, this absolute all-rounder is a great one-lens solution for nature & wildlife, sports & action, and creative photography.



Incorporating 25 elements in 19 groups, including three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) and one SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements, this lens boasts maximum correction of magnification chromatic aberration encountered in hyper-telephoto shooting, offering both high resolution and consistent edge-to-edge performance throughout the entire zoom range. Its intelligent OS featuring the latest algorithm delivers an image stabilization effect of four stops. In addition, when shooting at the focal length of 200mm, the Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports can also be used for telephoto macro photography, with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.3, thanks to its high rendering performance.

Thanks to the new state-of-the-art facility located at the Sigma Aizu factory in Fukushima, Japan, which is now fully operational and solely dedicated to the processing of magnesium alloy, this lens incorporates magnesium, a useful component that provides toughness and durability while being lightweight. Together with CFRP and TSC materials, magnesium in lens construction dramatically reduces weight, ensures durability and enhances portability, allowing for comfortable handling of the 10x zoom lens. Use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic, a light but strong material used in the interior and exterior fittings of aircrafts, enhances overall build of the lens. TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) offers thermal expansion characteristics similar to those of aluminum. Since parts made with TSC expand and contract less due to changes in temperature, they tend to perform better under extreme weather conditions and help maintain the performance of the lens. TSC also offers outstanding elasticity: compared to polycarbonate containing 20% glass, TSC offers approximately 70% higher elasticity; compared to polycarbonate containing 30% glass, it offers 25% higher elasticity.

The zooming mechanism has been engineered to make both smooth rotation and straight zoom

possible. In addition, the dust- and splash-proof structure, a classic attribute of the Sigma Global Vision Sports line, ensures safe use even in the most challenging shooting conditions. Together with the water- and oil-repellent coating on the front element, this lens is a reliable and indispensable tool in any professional photographer’s kit.



Versatile and robust, the Sigma 60-600 F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports is the perfect companion for someone going on a safari trip and needing an all-in-one lens to capture wildlife up close and from afar, as well as someone eager to take crisp, sharp images of an action-packed sports game without unwanted blurs or shakes. This lens is a true all-rounder that won’t disappoint photographers on the most challenging photo assignments.

Other Features Include:

· Using this lens with Sigma’s Teleconverters TC-1401 or TC-2001 produces an AF 84-840mm F6.3-9 hyper-telephoto zoom lens or an MF 120-1200mm F9-13 hyper-telephoto zoom lens respectively.

· Equipped with tripod socket

· Equipped with CFRP hood

· Equipped with focus limiter

· Manual Override (MO) capable of switching two full-time manual modes

· Zoom lock switch can be set to all marked focal lengths

· Compatible with Canon Lens Aberration Correction

· Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

· Compatible with Sigma Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony E camera systems

· Compatible with Sigma USB Dock for lens customization and firmware updates

· Available Mount Conversion Service

· Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

· Each lens is inspected with Sigma’s proprietary MTF measuring system A1

· Nine-blade rounded diaphragm

· High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

####