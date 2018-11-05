Sigma Ships Its 105mm T1.5 Full-Frame Cine Lens

Ronkonkoma, NY–November 5, 2018–Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced pricing and availability of the latest addition to its Cine lineup of FF High Speed Prime lenses. Sigma 105mm T1.5 FF is available today through the Sigma global dealer network for $4,999 USD.

Key Features and Benefits

· Bright T1.5 Cine lens

· Compatible with full-frame camera sensors

· Optimized for ultra-high-resolution 6K-8K productions

· 180-degree focus rotation

· Available in EF, E & PL mounts with lens support foot and cap included

About Sigma Cine FF High Speed Prime Lenses

Sigma Cine FF High Speed Prime line includes a total of 10 lenses: 14mm T2 FF, 20mm T1.5 FF, 24 mm T1.5 FF, 28mm T1.5 FF, 35 mm T1.5 FF, 40mm T1.5 FF, 50 mm T1.5 FF, 85 mm T1.5 FF, 105mm T1.5 FF and 135mm T2 FF lenses. The Cine FF High Speed Prime line provides outstanding optical performance and brings a level of light to the production that offers greater consistency with regards to the film’s look and color/contrast before it enters post-production. Featuring a compact design, all of these lenses are available to cinematographers in three mounts – EF, E and PL.

While these cine lenses leverage exceptional optical design found in Sigma’s celebrated Global Vision line with 100% retained optics, they also feature a 100% new mechanical lens body design, created to specifically cater to the needs of the modern cinematographer. Designed and manufactured in Sigma’s sole facility in Aizu, Japan using vertically integrated production system, these lenses are individually inspected and tested before leaving the factory.

Sigma Cine are high-quality, reliable lenses available at attractive price points to cinematographers and filmmakers of all levels.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

