Shotoku USA Wants Visitors to Get “Smart” at NAB 2019

Company’s SmartRail and SmartPed robotic solutions to share spotlight with new manual tripods and live video control option

Woodcliff Lake, NJ– February 21, 2019 – Shotoku USA, Shotoku Broadcast Systems’ North American operation, is binging “Smart” solutions to NAB 2019! The Company has announced plans to show SmartRail - its latest generation of rail-based camera systems - for the first time at a major US Trade Show alongside the extremely popular SmartPed fully robotic XY pedestal. Shotoku will also introduce new ENG/EFP manual tripods to its SX series, and LiveView, a feature that brings a live video control option to its TR-XT Control systems.

“Not much stays the same in our rapidly evolving industry, but reliable camera support will never be obsolete,” says James Eddershaw, managing director of Shotoku UK. “We will be showing some new products at this year’s NAB, including SmartRail, the next generation in rail-based camera systems; an exciting new live video control option; and several new tripod systems. But at the end of the day it’s Shotoku’s reliability, flexibility and just plain quality that comprise the heart of the exhibit and the product ranges. We remain committed to always bring solutions that not only meet our customers’ expectations but continue to exceed them.”

SmartRail represents the latest generation of rail-based camera systems for floor or ceiling operation offering a wide range of cost-effective height column configurations. The system combines the precision and flexibility of Shotoku control systems with a rail-based dolly and elevator column system to provide a unique perspective on any live, multi-camera studio production. Shotoku has been supplying and installing ceiling mounted track systems for several years and has a proven track record of successful deployments around the world. Ceiling track systems offer a flexibility not achievable with any floor-based cameras and the ability to descend the camera down to eye-level positions with on-air broadcast quality makes the Shotoku system a powerful option for any broadcaster looking for rail camera performance, without the restrictions of floor use.

Shotoku USA will also highlight the SmartPedVR Robotic Pedestal, a fully robotic XY pedestal embraced by some of the world’s most prominent broadcasting organizations. SmartPed addresses the creative and commercial demands of on-air environments with a cost-efficient and high-performance solution. The three-wheel smooth-steer pedestal features a new height column without any need of pneumatic balancing, multi-zone collision avoidance and detection systems, and precision-engineered, electro-mechanical steer/drive system for unparalleled levels of performance and reliability. SmartPed offers instant switchover between local/remote operation, which makes the pedestal versatile and easily operated in any application. The demonstration will show SmartPedVR in use within an Augmented Reality environment, fully integrated with real-time graphics systems. Intended specifically for use in demanding, high-profile live TV productions day after day, the SmartPed design has reliability and ease of use built-in from the start.

Shotoku is introducing LiveView, a highly intuitive live video control option for the universally popular and trusted TR-XT control system. Ideally suited for a wide range of applications including VR/AR, the TR-XT functions flawlessly in the demanding environments of some of the world’s most watched broadcast organizations. Now Shotoku is bringing TR-XT’s user interface to new levels of capability and flexibility whilst maintaining ease-of-use and reliability.

A simple miniature HD camera mounted on the robotic-controlled-full broadcast camera provides the operator with significantly more information than from the broadcast camera itself making it possible to see and acquire shots outside the normal field of view. Fingertip control directs the camera to a new position, on-air and in perfect synchronization. Selecting any of the LiveView-enabled cameras presents the operator with the option of immediate joystick control of the camera as usual or LiveView control via the on-screen live video.

The SD range has been developed to provide a quality, affordable system for handheld cameras. Available in 2 variants, the SD20 will support 6.5lbs (3kg), and the SD40 11lbs (5kg), cameras. The systems feature fixed counterbalance and drag systems tailored to the payload of the head and come complete with a 2-stage tripod mid-level spreader and soft carry case.

The SE range evolved from a concept of providing a support with high functionality and wide-ranging applications for the extended range of camera systems now available. The SE80 and SE150 both feature a high-quality drag system to ensure smooth on-air moves, and a multiple level counterbalance system to provide accurate balancing for a wide range of cameras. The SE80 supports up to 22lbs (10kg) payloads and the SE150 up to 35lbs (16kg). The systems come complete with aluminum or carbon fibre 2-stage tripods, ground or mid-level spreader, and soft carry case.

Raising the bar on high end ENG/EFP systems the SX200 44lbs (20kg), and SX260 55lbs (25kg), combine a perfect counterbalance system that is also easy to adjust, with a drag system that brings the convenience and speed of a stepped system and the increased control and performance of being continuously variable.

Shotoku USA’s Robotic Support Specialist, Matt Servis, will be on hand to demonstrate the full range of products and discuss any aspect of the system, from initial design and specification through installation, commissioning and US-based after sales service.

Shotoku’s range of pedestals, height drives, pan/tilt heads and control systems for live studio productions in traditional or VR/AR applications will be on display as well.

