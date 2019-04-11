Shaping the Future of Broadcast – Riedel and tpc Collaborate on Innovative Full-IP Broadcast Facility

WUPPERTAL, Germany, and ZURICH — April 8, 2019 — Riedel Communications and tpc, an SRG subsidiary and Swiss broadcast technology leader, today announced their collaboration in the development of Project Metechno, Switzerland's first full-IP broadcast facility. Located in the Leutschenbach district of Zurich, the new campus for the Swiss public broadcasters SRG, SRF, and tpc is set to open in autumn 2019. The IP technology beacon project will include several studios, postproduction facilities, a new MCR, and a centralized playout center — all based on a full-IP infrastructure that unites intercom, audio, and video.

As the production and technology partner of SRG, tpc took on the task of designing the technical framework for the new sports, news, and technology center. One of the cornerstones of their concept was to maximize multifunctionality and flexibility, thus the technical infrastructure of the facility will continuously evolve and grow with industry developments and production demands. In order to keep their communications up to date with the latest technical innovations, tpc has entered a strategic, long-term partnership with Riedel.

"With this new intercom contract, we have taken our long-standing partnership with the Swiss public broadcasting association to the next level. SRG and Riedel are united in their commitment to push the borders of innovation and have one shared vision: to help shape the IP broadcast world of tomorrow," said Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications. "With this exciting project, we want to realize this vision together."

In an intense collaborative effort, engineers and system consultants from tpc and Riedel began to conceptualize the intercom system of the future as early as 2017. They devised a fully AES67-compliant communications infrastructure based on Riedel's Artist decentralized intercom network that will seamlessly integrate with the IP workflows in use throughout the facility. The scalable infrastructure will easily adapt to future developments in IP broadcasting and will be one of the first installations worldwide to incorporate Riedel's new, full-IP Artist-1024 node.

"With its wide range of connectivity options and extensive IP capabilities, the Artist ecosystem is the perfect communications backbone for our facility. Riedel's intercom network will provide us with a reliable, futureproof foundation for our networked live productions," said Andreas Lattmann, CTO at tpc.

The Riedel installation in Zurich represents the first milestone in a comprehensive modernization of SRG's intercom network across all of the Swiss broadcaster's studios in Bern, Geneva, Chur, and Lugano.

"Through this partnership with SRG, the largest player in the Swiss market is now a Riedel intercom customer. This framework contract is the result of long and intensive cooperation based on both mutual trust and nearly a decade of experience working with our MediorNet products," said Roger Hess, General Manager, Riedel Communications Switzerland. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support SRG and tpc with sustainable solutions and the know-how needed to transform their vision into reality, and to accompany them on their exciting journey towards full-IP broadcast infrastructures."

# # #

About tpc

tpc switzerland ag is responsible for production and technology for television, radio and multimedia for SRF (Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen). It is a subsidiary of SRG SSR and is Switzerland's leading broadcast service provider, with extensive expertise in planning, creating and managing audiovisual projects, also for external clients. With a staff of 900, tpc has its own state-of-the-art studios, workshops, and mobile resources that provide the foundation for quality solutions that combine innovation with the best in technology.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190408Riedel-Metechno.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-TPC.jpg

Description of Photos: From left to right: Detlef Sold, CEO at tpc; Roger Hess, General Manager at Riedel Switzerland; Martin Berger, CSO at Riedel; Andreas Lattmann, CTO at tpc; Thomas Riedel, founder and CEO of Riedel.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Shaping%20the%20Future%20of%20Broadcast%21%C2%A0@RIEDELnet%20and%20tpc%20Collaborate%20on%20Innovative%20Full-IP%20Broadcast%20Facility%20-%20http://bit.ly/2I1L5ny

Visit Riedel Communications at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth C6537

Share Press Pack on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Exciting%20news%20from%20@RIEDELnet%20at%20the%202019%20%23NABShow%20-%20http://bit.ly/2I1L5ny%20@NABShow

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications