SES’s New SMC Relies on TAG’s Multiviewer / Monitoring Solution to Keep Watch on Hundreds of Signals

Betzdorf, Luxembourg, July 25, 2019 -- SES (Euronext Paris: SESG), the world-leading satellite operator, has selected the TAG Video Systems IP-based MCM-9000 Multiviewer and monitoring solution to be deployed at the organization’s new Service Management Center (SMC) located in its head office in Luxembourg. The solution, a crucial component in SES’s migration to an all IP infrastructure, is keeping watch on hundreds of TV, radio and data signals being transmitted via satellite.

TAG’s MCM-9000, a software application running on commercial off-the-shelf servers or in a virtualized environment, combines sophisticated technology with simple operation. It provides an IP monitoring solution combined with a state-of-the-art IP Multiviewer for all broadcast layers. Although SES primarily uses the MCM-9000 for monitoring of MPEG compressed signals, it also offers monitoring for uncompressed 2022-6/7 & 2110; JPEG2000 TR-01; MPEG2/4/HEVC Transport Steams; and OTT signals. Multiple UHD or HD video mosaic outputs of the monitored services are visually presented with rich data and overlay alerts are viewable from anywhere, including on mobile devices.

Working with its Dutch platinum partner NICE, TAG was able to offer SES a large-scale yet flexible solution to monitor hundreds of channels by creating a large number of unique high-quality mosaic "video wall" presentations of the monitored services. Utilizing the efficiency and density of the MCM-9000 solution, TAG provided a cost-effective scalable solution, minimizing CAPEX yet allowing for simple and effective future expansion.

SES selected the MCM-9000 following a thorough evaluation of currently available Multiviewer/monitoring systems. According to Ron Beenen, CEO of NICE, the TAG MCM-9000 was the best matching solution able to satisfy all the SES requirements, both in terms of visualization of all parameters and easy integration in the new IP-based network layouts.

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 40,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard off-the-shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

