SENTECH and Broadpeak to Demonstrate OTT Multiscreen Video Delivery Via DVB-T2 at AfricaCom 2018

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Nov. 12, 2018 — At AfricaCom 2018, Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, will showcase its solution for OTT multiscreen video delivery via DVB-T2 networks with SENTECH, a leading Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service provider in sub-Saharan Africa. During the demo, SENTECH will rely on Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution and third-party technologies from Teamcast and Noovo to cost-efficiently deliver high-quality video to all screens.

"We are excited to expand our footprint into OTT and CDN environments in the near future and address the growing consumer demand for television on every screen," said Mlamli Booi, the CEO of SENTECH. "SENTECH has been exploring an innovative solution to deliver data and OTT content over DTT networks for quite some time now. AfricaCom is the perfect opportunity to demo how Sentech and Broadpeak are leading the way for solving the scalability and cost- constraint issues linked to OTT multiscreen delivery over terrestrial networks in Africa. This will really sweat the DTT infrastructure, already commissioned in South Africa and the rest of Africa, allowing both rural and urban to have the same experience of OTT offerings."

During the demo, SENTECH will use Broadpeak's BkE200 transcaster server to transform unicast streams into multicast. Broadpeak's nanoCDN agent will be deployed in DVB-T2 home gateways from Noovo to convert multicast streams back into unicast and deliver the content to ABR devices. Teamcast will provide encapsulation and DVB-T2 modulation technologies. The solution enables the delivery of video content to millions of simultaneous viewers using a single multicast session over the network.

"The African OTT market is booming, and we are thrilled to partner with SENTECH, Teamcast, and Noovo to facilitate its growth," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "By testing out multicast ABR technology for OTT multiscreen service delivery via DVB-T2, SENTECH is positioning itself as a broadcast leader in Africa."

nanoCDN is changing the face of OTT delivery via terrestrial networks by enabling service providers like SENTECH to deliver live and VOD content to STBs and mobile devices in a way that is scalable and cost-effective.

Broadpeak will showcase its CDN and video streaming solutions at AfricaCom 2018 Nov. 13-15 in Cape Town at stand K6A (part of the Africa Video Forum).

The joint partner demo of OTT video delivery via DVB-T2 networks will take place at the SENTECH stand at the AVF Networking Hub/M4.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

