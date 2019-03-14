Start Spreading the News (fast) with RUSHWORKS’ VNEWS

Start Spreading the News with RUSHWORKS’ VNEWS

Turnkey News & Entertainment system is up and running in about an hour. See it at NAB 2019 with RUSHWORKS’ streaming, production and playback solutions.

Flower Mound, TX - February 21, 2019 -RUSHWORKS, provider of cool technology for production, playback and streaming since 2001, is returning to NAB 2019 with a line-up that includes new, upgraded, enhanced and established solutions to accommodate markets that range from Kindergarten to the Supreme Court. Visitors are encouraged to stop by Booth SL7406 to see how a news production system can go from box to broadcast in an hour, create an Internet Channel in no time, play with RUSHWORKS unique PTX Universal PanTilt heads, and watch a dolly creep or stroll with sophisticated software control.

“Time is money, and we’re committed to saving both for our customers,” says Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president.

VNEWS is a turnkey system that includes everything needed to start producing news and entertainment programming in about an hour. It’s all in the box: up to 4 x PTZ cameras, prompters, lights, microphones, computer and rundown software with Picture-in-Picture (PiP), double-box, Chroma-key, recording and streaming. Best of all, it can be used by just one person who can serve as talent, producer, director, and prompter operator. It’s perfect for K-12, Higher Ed, Broadcasters and Internet TV Stations.

Recognizing the dramatic increase in demand for OTT content management and distribution, RUSHWORKS has created an “IP only” configuration of its industry-leading A-LIST Broadcast Automation System. The tiny but powerful form factor allows anyone to create their own Internet TV Channel. Streamster supports URL and NDI input and output, making this scheduling and playback engine the choice technology for Internet TV stations.

RUSHWORKS unique PTX PanTilt heads provide a new dimension of production functionality and versatility. Available in two sizes, these heads can use VISCA and DMX controllers with your favorite camera or camcorder and remotely control most operations with cameras from AJA, ARRI, Blackmagic, Canon, Datavideo, JVC, Marshall, Panasonic, RED, Sony and others.

The tiny but powerful RUSHDOLLY, equally at home on the floor or suspended, can creep or stroll in a studio or on location. Super simple software allows preset creation and speed-defined transitions. RUSHDOLLY is designed to interface with PTZ and PTX cameras for creating scripted, multi-dimensional moves that integrate all motion axes into your shots. The newest model incorporates tach pulse motor algorithms to improve accuracy and fluidity of motion.

VDEPO meets the needs of those specializing in the production of on-location video depositions and courtroom support. Lightweight and small, it’s optimized for quick setup and noiseless touch-screen operation It has four inputs, supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP), a graphic and video File Browser with search and playback, and ISO recording of all inputs. New this year are cropping, highlighting and streaming.

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

