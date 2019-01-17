RTI Launches Multi-Tiered RTIXCEL Training Program

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Jan. 17, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced that the RTIXCEL Training Program has officially launched. RTIXCEL offers a range of options designed to give custom installers the resources needed to master Integration Designer® APEX and gain a deeper knowledge of the technologies they use every day. RTIXCEL Online, RTI's new state-of-the-art learning system, delivers a comprehensive curriculum, allowing dealers to learn effectively at their own pace. Online learning complements other RTIXCEL training programs, including TechTalk webinars, on-site training held around the world, and the RTIXCEL Experience, a three-day, hands-on training hosted at RTI headquarters in Minnesota. These accredited courses give integrators education units for CEDIA and AVIXA certifications.

RTIXCEL Online's curriculum teaches key industry concepts and specific knowledge for the installation of RTI systems. Covering a wide range of topics from system design to programming, RTIXCEL Online features structured courses, comprised of "bite-sized" modules. The curriculum is bolstered by additional resources, including virtual site walkthroughs, interactive installation guides, 3D product models, and more. RTIXCEL Online is now live and accessible to all RTI dealers.

"Nothing is more important to us than 'dealer experience,' and as a part of this initiative, we have placed a premium on providing our dealers with all possible training options," said Ed McConaghay, CEO. "Whether it's an on-site training held at regional locations worldwide, webinars, or the three-day events at our headquarters, our RTIXCEL programs offer a variety of options to accommodate busy schedules. RTIXCEL Online delivers even more flexibility, allowing integrators to learn everything from fundamentals to advanced multiroom programming, while also providing 3D images of the products, site walkthroughs and more. We're proud to offer all of these options to our dealers so they can get training when they want it, where they want it, and how they want it."

RTIXCEL training programs include TechTalk webinars, which allow dealers to attend live, interactive trainings from the comfort of their home or office. These regularly scheduled, interactive webinars take an in-depth view at important topics — commercial applications, system design best practices, the RTiQ Intelligent Monitoring System, and more.

RTIXCEL Live is a series of instructor-driven, on-site training seminars designed to provide dealers with experience in the RTI ecosystem and the Integration Designer APEX programming environment. Held in convenient partner locations around the globe, these single-day training events make it easy for dealers to expand their RTI knowledge, increase their proficiency, and reap the rewards of faster installations and happier clients.

RTIXCEL Experience is a three-day certification event hosted at the RTI headquarters. This immersive program provides a full curriculum, using a combination of classroom learning and hands-on training that takes attendees through the process of programming a complex automation system using actual components. RTI offers the RTIXCEL Experience monthly, with the next event happening Jan. 28. Seating is limited, so interested dealers should reserve a seat today.

Here's what one attendee had to say about the RTIXCEL Experience:

"What an incredible experience! Vincent Bova and the rest of the staff led us on a great hands-on tutorial of the latest APEX programming software and had us practice our skills on actual racks," said Joe Mattera, owner of Mattera Design Inc. "I couldn't recommend this training enough. If you are looking to stand out from the competition and want to learn about some of the best products and programming software in the industry, you have to take this class."

Access to the RTIXCEL Online LMS and a calendar of all upcoming RTI training events is available on the RTI dealer website.

