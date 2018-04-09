Riedel’s Bolero Celebrates First Birthday With New Features and Standalone Operation

LAS VEGAS — April 9, 2018 — Over the past year, Bolero has set the standard for what modern wireless intercoms should be. Its performance speaks for itself, and clients around the globe continue to be impressed by its range, sound quality, and beltpack density. At the 2018 NAB Show, Riedel will unveil the Bolero Standalone Application, a license-enabled upgrade that will provide several performance enhancements along with standalone capabilities.

With the Bolero Standalone Application, antennas are daisy-chained to each other in a line or a redundant ring via a low-latency, synchronized TDM network. The solution is truly plug-and-play, with no IP configuration needed. A new external power supply can power up to five antennas, so power and data redundancies are easily achieved. A new, single-RU, half-width external interface box, with six analog 4-wires and three GPIOs, can be directly connected to any antenna and then patched into an existing intercom system. The system is easily configured via a web GUI internal to the antennas.

Other new capabilities provided by the Bolero update include individual rotary programming, Bluetooth headset support, and a new beltpack QuickMute feature that allows users to easily set the volume of all channels to zero.

“The standalone version of Bolero is a perfect wireless intercom solution for rental houses, clients with smaller requirements where intercom needs can be met solely through the flexibility of Bolero, and clients who are already invested in other intercom solutions,” said Wolfgang Fritz, Senior Product Manager, Riedel Communications. “With superior sound quality, outstanding RF performance, and simple interfacing, far more users will now be able to enjoy the benefits of Bolero.”

