Riedel Hires Nacho Lee as U.K. Sales Manager for Theatre and Industry

WUPPERTAL, Germany — April 2, 2019 — In response to increasing demand for its solutions in the U.K., Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Nacho Lee as Riedel's U.K. Sales Manager for Theatre and Industry. Lee joins Riedel with 15 years of experience in the pro AV and electronics industries.

"Throughout his career, Nacho has demonstrated his ability to build meaningful relationships and his skill in translating new opportunities into business growth," said Paul Rivens, General Manager at Riedel U.K. "He will be an invaluable resource as we continue to expand the Riedel footprint in markets across the U.K."

Prior to joining Riedel, Lee served as Sales Manager for ATEN UK, helping the company's pro AV product range realize significant growth. He previously served as European Sales Manager at Surveon Europe, a surveillance-oriented affiliate of high-performance networked-storage solution provider Infortrend Corporation, and as Senior Key Account Manager for Yoko Technology, a manufacturer of video surveillance products. In an earlier role at ATEN, as U.K. Channel Sales Manager, Lee established the company's U.K. branch office. He began his career as an Account Manager at Microtek International.

Lee will be based in Riedel's U.K. office in Harefield, and he will report directly to Rivens.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

