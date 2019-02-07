Relaunch of “The Workflow Show” Podcast Announced by Chesapeake

“The Workflow Show,” the popular podcast produced by Chesapeake Systems, returns this week with a new season of informative episodes discussing the trends and technology driving the evolution of advanced media workflows and asset management. Hosted by Chesapeake’s Lead Technologist Nick Gold and Senior Workflow Engineer Jason Whetstone, “The Workflow Show” offers insights into the complex decision-making process involved in managing the full digital asset life cycle efficiently and in alignment with business demands.

To kick off the 2019 season, Emily Hopson-Hill, Ooyala's VP of Services, joins “The Workflow Show” for a lively conversation about enterprise-scale media systems architecture, and how to build a media supply chain. Gold, Whetstone and Hopson-Hill take a deep dive into the topic, contributing observations based on their experiences.

“We’re excited to premiere a new season of ‘The Workflow Show,’ and starting the conversation with Ooyala is a wonderful way to kick off,” says Gold. “The podcast is built upon the educational culture inherent to Chesapeake. We approach each episode from both a technical point of view and a business perspective, so as to shine a light on the multifaceted conversations behind creating efficient operations that align with future asset demands, and provide cost savings and monetization opportunities – topics that are critical to all of us.”

“The Workflow Show” is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher. Future episodes are expected to cover training, managed services, metadata and MAM, DAM, cloud/storage and artificial intelligence, among other topics.

“The Workflow Show” podcast originally began airing in 2012. The full archive of podcasts can be found here.